Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Scotland's hefty budget gap falls to six-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:37pm CEST

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - Scotland's large budget deficit shrank in the last financial year to its lowest since 2012 but remained far larger in percentage terms than that of the United Kingdom as a whole, Scottish government data showed on Wednesday.

The health of Scotland's economy, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in March 2019, is a key issue affecting Scottish voters' appetite for independence. Opinion polls put support for independence at about 45 percent.

Wednesday's data showed that Scotland's net fiscal deficit shrank to 13.4 billion pounds in the 2017/18 tax year from 14.5 billion pounds the year before, helped by stronger North Sea oil and gas revenues.

As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), the deficit fell to 7.9 percent from 8.9 percent - the lowest since 2011/12 but far higher than in the United Kingdom as a whole, where public sector net borrowing was 1.9 percent of GDP in 2017/18.

Per capita public spending in Scotland was 1,576 pounds more than the British average, supported by taxes from other parts of the United Kingdom.

Scotland's pro-independence First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defends higher Scottish public spending and blames deficit-reduction policies imposed by British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives for rising income gaps across the U.K..

Sturgeon described Brexit on Wednesday as a "real and present danger" for Scotland and Britain's economy.

In a 2016 referendum Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU, while England - by far the most populous of the home nations - and Wales voted to leave. In 2014 Scottish voters rejected independence from the rest of Britain by 55 percent to 45 percent.

Sturgeon said she was not opposed to the United Kingdom holding a second vote on EU membership - a cause championed by an increasing number of people opposed to Brexit. Prime Minister May has ruled out a second vote on EU membership and says it is "not the time" for a fresh Scottish independence vote.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, writing by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young and Gareth Jones)

By Elisabeth O'Leary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37pScotland's hefty budget gap falls to six-year low
RE
12:35pChina's COFCO Meat imports pork from Chile, Europe as U.S. trade war bites
RE
12:35pU.S., China to resume trade talks in Washington amid low expectations
RE
12:35pChina says hopes trade talks with U.S. can produce good outcome
RE
12:25pRoyal Bank of Canada quarterly earnings up 14 percent
RE
12:23pOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
12:22pOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
12:20pEPIC Insurance Brokers Honored by American Heart Association for Workplace Health Achievement
SE
12:07pIFOAM INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF ORGANIC AGRICU : Share and discover innovative solutions on PANORAMA!
PU
12:07pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Cabinet Secretary to attend two NFU Scotland committee meetings next week
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.