Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Scotland unveils £62 million fund to support energy sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 10:09am EDT
File photo of a section of the BP Eastern Trough Area Project oil platform in the North Sea

The Scottish government said on Friday it has set up a £62 million fund to help the energy industry recover from the impacts of the coronavirus crisis and the collapse in oil and gas prices.

The energy transition fund will support businesses in the sector over the next five years and help to attract private sector investment, focusing on Scotland's north east.

Projects under consideration for funding include an underwater hub in Aberdeen to help the subsea and underwater sector to grow, an energy transition zone business park, and hydrogen projects.

"It is vital we move quickly to seize the opportunity to take forward a green, low-carbon recovery and support the workforce as the energy sector diversifies," Scotland's economy secretary Fiona Hyslop said.

The energy industry in Scotland is made up of exploration, development, production and supply of hydrocarbon and renewable technologies and contributes to Britain's security of supply.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.66% 38.82 Delayed Quote.-37.33%
WTI 2.25% 36.32 Delayed Quote.-37.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aBANQUE DE FRANCE : Monetary policy measures taken by the Eurosystem in response to COVID-19
PU
10:28aAPETIT OYJ : segment structure and discontinuing the use of alternative perfo...
PU
10:19aSouth African mobile data-only operator plans 5G expansion
RE
10:17aItaly GDP may shrink slightly more than 8% in 2020, says economy minister
RE
10:16aCanadian cryptocurrency firm collapsed due to Ponzi scheme by late founder, regulator says
RE
10:09aScotland unveils £62 million fund to support energy sector
RE
10:05aReady, Set, Slide! Big Mucci’s The Set Slide’ going viral
SE
10:04aOil set to end week lower on coronavirus resurgence fears
RE
10:03aIBA INTERNATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION : The investment environment in Nigeria after Covid-19
PU
09:53aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Sharing and strengthening the euro's privilege
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group