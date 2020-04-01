Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Scott Arlotta Joins OccuNet as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

04/01/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

OccuNet, a leader in out-of-network claims negotiation and repricing, announced today that Scott Arlotta has joined their team as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy.

“We are honored when anyone chooses to join our team at OccuNet. I am very excited to work with Scott as he brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge. Most importantly, we believe Scott will fit into our culture of excellence and promoting an outward mindset,” said Caleb Fairly, President of OccuNet.

Scott brings nearly 25 years of experience within healthcare cost containment, payment integrity, strategic partnerships and technology-optimized delivery across the healthcare, insurance and financial services industries.

Previously, Scott served as Chief Operating Officer at HRGi. Prior roles include Executive Vice President and Business Unit Leader at Gallagher, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development at DRG Claims Management and Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Premier Healthcare Exchange.

About OccuNet

Founded in 2008, OccuNet is the industry leader in out-of-network claims negotiation, repricing and secured provider agreements in the Group Health, Workers’ Compensation and Special Risk marketplaces. Learn more at www.occunet.com.


© Business Wire 2020
