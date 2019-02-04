Scott Butler Named EYP's President & Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of EYP has appointed Scott Butler to lead the
global integrated architecture and engineering firm as its new President
& Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Tom Birdsey, who retired from
these roles effective December 31, 2018. A 41-year EYP veteran, Birdsey
will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, working closely with
Butler, as he has over the past year, to transition the firm to its new
leadership structure and position EYP for its next phase of sustained
growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005537/en/
EYP President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Butler. (Photo: Business Wire)
Butler, an accomplished design professional with more than 30 years of
senior executive experience with integrated A/E firms, joined EYP in
January 2018 and served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining
EYP, Butler served as CEO of CUH2A, an architecture and engineering firm
focused on science and technology clients, with 450 employees across
seven offices, and annual revenue of $80 million; and, most recently, as
Director of International Operations at HDR, overseeing 800 employees in
22 offices, with annual revenue of $120 million. At both firms, Butler
was instrumental in leveraging design to drive business growth, creating
operational efficiencies to drive profitability, and establishing
employee cultures that attracted and retained top talent. Additionally,
to accelerate growth in new markets, he identified, led and managed the
integrations of key acquisitions and launched first-to-market
technologies that differentiated the firms and enhanced client service.
“I believe strongly in EYP and the impact our multi-disciplined,
integrated design teams make on the industry and our clients,” Butler
said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Tom
established to propel our firm to the next level. Growth is our mantra:
Growth in the expertise and service capabilities of our staff; growth in
our core sectors of healthcare, higher education, government, and
science and technology; and growth geographically in areas of strategic
importance. I am honored to lead our team of dedicated, visionary
professionals as we inspire and partner with our clients toward
innovative design solutions that benefit people, purpose and our planet.”
“Scott’s impact as COO was dramatic and key to our current success,”
Birdsey said. “In a short amount of time, he immersed himself in all
aspects of our operations, identified priority areas for improvement,
and built consensus for and implemented change across all 15 offices. He
streamlined processes, raised project performance and lowered overhead
costs, enabling us to nearly triple our profits in just one year. For
the past several months he has been progressively transitioning from
operational responsibilities to business development and overall firm
leadership, ensuring that the leadership transition in January would go
seamlessly for our clients, employees and partners.”
“Scott understands how our profession can make a positive impact on our
world. As the A/E industry continues to evolve, I am confident there is
no better person to lead EYP into the future and further differentiate
our firm in the market,” Birdsey concluded.
As leader of EYP, Butler said, “My focus will be on serving the
employee-owners of the firm and our dual mission to make a positive
impact on our world and create an enriching workplace culture for our
team.”
He said his first priority will be implementing the firms recently
developed five-year strategy, which is focused on growth through
differentiation and diversification. He is most passionate about the
differentiating value of integrated design.
“Everyone talks about it, but in my opinion, no one is really delivering
on the true promise of integrated design, incorporating architecture,
planning, engineering, interiors and environmental graphics,” Butler
said. “EYP will do it. No firm is as well-prepared with talent, or more
driven to succeed.”
In looking ahead, Butler said, the successes of EYP’s future would not
be possible without the foundational structure built by Birdsey.
An award-winning designer and thought leader, Birdsey played an
instrumental role in growing EYP from $20 million in revenue in 2005 to
more than $100 million in 2018. In 2011 he spearheaded one of the first
private equity investments in architectural firms with Long Point
Capital, and subsequently led EYP’s mergers and acquisitions with WHR
Architects, Stanley Beaman & Sears, The Weidt Group and BJAC,
significantly expanding the firm’s expertise and geographic presence
across the healthcare, federal government, higher education, and energy
sectors. Today, EYP is consistently ranked among the top firms in the
country in each of those areas and recognized as a national leader in
sustainable design.
In July 2016, Birdsey led an internal ownership transition, buying out
Long Point Capital’s interest in the firm and establishing an Employee
Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). “Over my long career at EYP, I witnessed
the many benefits of broadening the ownership of the firm from 3
individuals to well over a hundred. As today’s incredibly talented and
dedicated group of professionals eagerly anticipated our second 50 years
of practice, it was only logical to expand ownership to everyone.
“I speak for everyone at EYP in thanking Tom Birdsey for his vision,
leadership, mentorship, and years of dedication to our firm,” Butler
said. “I am proud to follow in his footsteps and appreciative that he
will continue to be a part of EYP’s very exciting future.”
“Because of the leadership of people like Tom and the passion of my
colleagues throughout the firm, possibilities here are limitless,”
Butler said. “I am truly inspired to lead this firm as we continue to
redefine innovative design while creating transformative environments.”
ABOUT EYP:
EYP is the leading architecture and engineering
firm developing new ideas and design solutions with mission-driven
clients in higher education, government, healthcare, and science &
technology. Our interdisciplinary Total Impact Design™ approach empowers
clients with buildings that profoundly impact human behavior and
performance as well as energy and the environment. Dedicated to People,
Purpose, and Planet, EYP design liberates human potential to transform
performance; actively helps clients advance their mission; and maximizes
available resources to advance sustainability. Inspired by our clients,
design is how we make a positive impact on the world. eypae.com
