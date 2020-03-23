Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott Coons joins RFP360's board of directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 10:57am EDT

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFP360, a leading RFP management software company, announced today that Scott Coons has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Coons brings the experience of more than 20 years of C-level leadership in the enterprise software industry.

In 1995, Coons cofounded Perceptive Software, a leading process and content management software company. As the CEO, he drove the company’s rapid and sustained growth, eventually leading to its acquisition by Lexmark International in 2010. Coons continued on at Lexmark as the President of Lexmark Enterprise Software. In his time with the company, he directed the successful acquisition and integration of 11 other software companies.

“I have known and respected Mr. Coons for a long time and am pleased to welcome him to our board of directors,” said David Lintz, chief executive officer of RFP360, “His valuable perspective and experience will help guide RFP360 into the future as we scale for rapid, global growth.”

“Mr. Coons’ outstanding reputation and leadership in enterprise content management software made him an obvious fit for RFP360,” said Thomas Kershisnik, partner at Five Elms Capital. “I’m confident that the addition of Mr. Coons to the board will make an immediate and positive impact on the company.”

RFP360 was founded in 2012 and recently announced they secured a second round of funding from Five Elms Capital, for a total investment of $12 million. In addition, the company opened a new Kansas City-area headquarters last year to accommodate its ongoing growth.

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and connect — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, collaborative, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.

Beau Wysong
RFP360
844.737.0365
beau.wysong@rfp360.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aTOTAL : to Provide France's Health-Care Staff With Gasoline Vouchers
DJ
11:20aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales March 2020
PU
11:20aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.p.A. CONVENED ON 27 MARCH 2020 - QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
PU
11:20aAER VCR Review - Widespread and Long Duration Outages Consultation Paper
PU
11:20aOil and gas exploration success stories spark promise for Indonesia
PU
11:19aRINGCENTRAL : Westcon-Comstor and RingCentral expand partnership into France
AQ
11:19aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:19aYUM BRANDS : KFC Owner Yum Says Stores in China Have Begun Reopening after Closures Peaked in February
DJ
11:18aBIOPORTO A/S : Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting
AQ
11:18aAnxiety Expert Thomas McDonagh, Psy.D., Offers Innovative Approach to Reduce Isolation Anxiety and Heightened COVID-19 Pandemic Panic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude extends fall as coronavirus shutdowns sap demand
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
3LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group