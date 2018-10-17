Scott Dempster Joins Johnson & Quin as National Sales Director

Johnson
& Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production
and mailing services, announced that Scott Dempster has joined the
company as National Sales Director. Dempster will be responsible for new
business development and fostering relationships with accounts in a
variety of vertical markets throughout the country. Dempster has
extensive experience working with market leading clients in a variety of
industries to develop and produce their direct mail programs. He
provides outstanding service to his clients and is knowledgeable in
multiple production platforms and workflow solutions.
Dempster was most recently with Advanced Image Direct in Fullerton, CA.
He has worked with many leading direct mail production companies
including CC3/Transcontinental Direct, Pacific Admail, Intelimail and
others throughout his extensive career in print and direct mail. He has
been responsible for the acquisition and retention of key national
accounts, as well as sales management and strategic business development.
“Scott brings extensive knowledge in direct marketing and production
technologies to provide our clients with the best marketing and
communications solutions for their programs. Our sales team looks
forward to working with Scott to identify new business opportunities and
develop solutions here at Johnson & Quin. We have made significant
investments in high speed color inkjet and high-speed production
equipment. Scott will focus on presenting these exciting technologies
combined with our security and quality processes to clients and
prospects throughout the country,” said Andrew
Henkel, Vice President of Sales at Johnson & Quin. “We are very
excited to welcome Scott to the company.”
About Johnson & Quin
Johnson & Quin offers the latest production technologies including
high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and
mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs.
Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and
printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at
high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data
printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com,
or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter
or Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005666/en/