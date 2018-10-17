Log in
Scott Dempster Joins Johnson & Quin as National Sales Director

10/17/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

Johnson & Quin, a recognized name in full-service direct mail production and mailing services, announced that Scott Dempster has joined the company as National Sales Director. Dempster will be responsible for new business development and fostering relationships with accounts in a variety of vertical markets throughout the country. Dempster has extensive experience working with market leading clients in a variety of industries to develop and produce their direct mail programs. He provides outstanding service to his clients and is knowledgeable in multiple production platforms and workflow solutions.

Dempster was most recently with Advanced Image Direct in Fullerton, CA. He has worked with many leading direct mail production companies including CC3/Transcontinental Direct, Pacific Admail, Intelimail and others throughout his extensive career in print and direct mail. He has been responsible for the acquisition and retention of key national accounts, as well as sales management and strategic business development.

“Scott brings extensive knowledge in direct marketing and production technologies to provide our clients with the best marketing and communications solutions for their programs. Our sales team looks forward to working with Scott to identify new business opportunities and develop solutions here at Johnson & Quin. We have made significant investments in high speed color inkjet and high-speed production equipment. Scott will focus on presenting these exciting technologies combined with our security and quality processes to clients and prospects throughout the country,” said Andrew Henkel, Vice President of Sales at Johnson & Quin. “We are very excited to welcome Scott to the company.”

About Johnson & Quin

Johnson & Quin offers the latest production technologies including high-speed full color inkjet printing in combination with postal and mailing services to achieve the lowest postage and delivery costs. Johnson & Quin offers data services, other digital personalization and printing options, and certified data security. Johnson & Quin excels at high volume complex projects requiring personalized and variable data printing. For more information see www.j-quin.com, or find Johnson & Quin on Twitter or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
