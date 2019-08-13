Scott Marquardt Joins Able Device's Board of Directors

Marquardt’s vast experience in technology, startups, and acquisitions will accelerate the company’s growth.

Able Device, a pioneer in leveraging standards to shift IoT QoE, intelligence, and security to the extreme edge, today announced that Scott Marquardt has joined its Board of Directors.

Marquardt was recruited for his industry expertise and broad management experience. His background includes executive positions at several innovative technology firms where he oversaw the first commercial implementations of Interactive Mobile Media, Remote SIM Provisioning, and “IoT Cloud Connect”. His experience with global leading companies includes a long tenure with Apple in Europe as well as Philips/NXP in the US, France and Japan.

In 2009, Marquardt became President of G+D Americas and more recently served as Group Senior Vice President, Americas for G+D Mobile Security. During this period, G+D’s business with North American companies doubled through the creation of strategic partnerships with key OEMs in Telecom and Automotive as well as the expansion of G+D’s footprint within North American Mobile Network Operators and Major Banks.

Marquardt is also an experienced entrepreneur having co-founded ActiveSky, an interactive rich media platform for mobile phones, which secured $22 million in venture funding. With the backing of prominent technology partners, ActiveSky went from conception to revenue in under 18 months.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a seasoned executive such as Scott on Able Device’s BoD,” stated Roger Dewey, CEO of Able Device. “Scott’s vast experience in the SIM and IoT industries, among others, coupled with his successful background in raising capital will be key components to accelerating Able Device’s growth strategy.”

“The Internet of Things holds tremendous promise for society; but connecting ‘things’ on a mass scale poses serious challenges and risks for consumers, companies, cities, and others who strive to take advantage of real-time information and control,” said Marquardt.

“When they are connected, devices and data become useful but also are more vulnerable. The diversity of hardware, software, and connectivity make finding scalable solutions almost impossible. Able Device has the capability to be disruptive in this space and the potential to be a market leader.”

“For more than 25 years, the SIM has provided secure network authentication for mobile phones. Over this period, the SIM has evolved to provide additional capabilities which can now be tapped to address a number of IoT challenges, chief among these is security,” concluded Marquardt.

The shared vision that SIMs are valuable and under-utilized resources that can bring security, intelligence, and improved QoE on a mass scale to IoT makes Marquardt the ideal addition to Able Device’s BoD.

About Able Device

Able Device, based in Raleigh, NC, provides standards-based enabling technology that simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) applications on mobile networks. Our innovative technology, SIMbae™, enables standard Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs or embedded eSIMs), which are inserted into all mobile devices with Mobile Network Operator (MNO) subscriptions, to act as stand-alone processors that run device management tools and / or applications in IoT devices. By utilizing the processing power of SIMs / eSIMs we’re able to offer a standards-based, yet unique way to shift security, intelligence, and Quality of Experience (QoE) to the extreme edge of a mobile IoT solution.

For more information, visit www.abledevice.com.

