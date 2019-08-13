Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott Marquardt Joins Able Device's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Marquardt’s vast experience in technology, startups, and acquisitions will accelerate the company’s growth.

Able Device, a pioneer in leveraging standards to shift IoT QoE, intelligence, and security to the extreme edge, today announced that Scott Marquardt has joined its Board of Directors.

Marquardt was recruited for his industry expertise and broad management experience. His background includes executive positions at several innovative technology firms where he oversaw the first commercial implementations of Interactive Mobile Media, Remote SIM Provisioning, and “IoT Cloud Connect”. His experience with global leading companies includes a long tenure with Apple in Europe as well as Philips/NXP in the US, France and Japan.

In 2009, Marquardt became President of G+D Americas and more recently served as Group Senior Vice President, Americas for G+D Mobile Security. During this period, G+D’s business with North American companies doubled through the creation of strategic partnerships with key OEMs in Telecom and Automotive as well as the expansion of G+D’s footprint within North American Mobile Network Operators and Major Banks.

Marquardt is also an experienced entrepreneur having co-founded ActiveSky, an interactive rich media platform for mobile phones, which secured $22 million in venture funding. With the backing of prominent technology partners, ActiveSky went from conception to revenue in under 18 months.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a seasoned executive such as Scott on Able Device’s BoD,” stated Roger Dewey, CEO of Able Device. “Scott’s vast experience in the SIM and IoT industries, among others, coupled with his successful background in raising capital will be key components to accelerating Able Device’s growth strategy.”

“The Internet of Things holds tremendous promise for society; but connecting ‘things’ on a mass scale poses serious challenges and risks for consumers, companies, cities, and others who strive to take advantage of real-time information and control,” said Marquardt.

“When they are connected, devices and data become useful but also are more vulnerable. The diversity of hardware, software, and connectivity make finding scalable solutions almost impossible. Able Device has the capability to be disruptive in this space and the potential to be a market leader.”

“For more than 25 years, the SIM has provided secure network authentication for mobile phones. Over this period, the SIM has evolved to provide additional capabilities which can now be tapped to address a number of IoT challenges, chief among these is security,” concluded Marquardt.

The shared vision that SIMs are valuable and under-utilized resources that can bring security, intelligence, and improved QoE on a mass scale to IoT makes Marquardt the ideal addition to Able Device’s BoD.

About Able Device

Able Device, based in Raleigh, NC, provides standards-based enabling technology that simplifies and accelerates the development and deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) applications on mobile networks. Our innovative technology, SIMbae™, enables standard Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs or embedded eSIMs), which are inserted into all mobile devices with Mobile Network Operator (MNO) subscriptions, to act as stand-alone processors that run device management tools and / or applications in IoT devices. By utilizing the processing power of SIMs / eSIMs we’re able to offer a standards-based, yet unique way to shift security, intelligence, and Quality of Experience (QoE) to the extreme edge of a mobile IoT solution.

For more information, visit www.abledevice.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aENGLOBAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aSTREET CAPITAL : Leading Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends Street Capital Group Inc. Shareholders Vote “for” the Arrangement with RFA Capital Holdings Inc.
PU
09:22aCHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
09:22aNEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Reports first half 2019 financial results and achieves backlog of $25.6 billion
PU
09:22aSNAP : Introducing Spectacles 3
PU
09:22aCIPHERTRACE Q2 2019 CRYPTOCURRENCY ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING REPORT : Thefts, Scams and Fraud May Exceed $4.26 Billion for the Year
BU
09:22aBENTO FOR BUSINESS : Sending Payments to an Email Address
GL
09:21aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Awarded $0.5M Contract for SeaVision(R) Sensors
AQ
09:21aRANK HLDG : RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:21aThe Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group