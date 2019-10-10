Scott Rahn of RMO LLP Nominated as a Leader in Law by the Los Angeles Business Journal

Recognized for his exceptional legal skill and accomplishments as a top trust attorney within the Los Angeles business community, RMO LLP Founding and Managing Partner Scott Rahn has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards.

Rahn and the RMO team handle will and trust contests, probate disputes and litigation related to trusts, estates and conservatorships, executing on well-defined strategies aimed at achieving client goals and giving them peace of mind. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees and executors, and his strategies address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust disputes, estate conflicts and probate litigation.

Driven by a commitment to help people struggling with the grief of having lost a loved one and being mired in conflict, Rahn pursues and defends claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence and breach of fiduciary duty, among other areas of dispute. His counsel includes prevention and remediation of financial elder abuse. Rahn is known for in-depth financial investigations and deftly handling intrafamily dynamics and decades-long family friction. He has extensive experience in courts, arbitration and settlement forums across California as well as in key retirement centers in the United States and international locales.

Rahn’s effective solutions to the most fraught trust and estate fights has earned him recognition by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a “2019 Top Litigator” and as the "Trusts and Estates Litigator of the Year" by the Century City Bar Association. Rahn is president emeritus of the Beverly Hills Estate Planning Council.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders in Law Awards nominees will be honored at an awards dinner on Tuesday, October 22nd at the LA Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

