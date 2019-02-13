Scott Rister Appointed President of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe; Industry Leader Peggy Ruhlin Set to Become Chair of Company She Helped Build

Columbus-based wealth management firm Budros, Ruhlin & Roe has announced
key changes to its executive leadership team. Scott Rister, a former
executive with Charles Schwab & Co., has been appointed as President of
the company. After nearly 18 years as Chief Executive Officer, Peggy
Ruhlin will ascend to Chair of the Board of Directors, while firm
leaders Dan Roe and John Schuman will become Co-Chief Executive Officers.
Roe and Schuman, as Co-Chief Executive Officers, will be charged with
developing the firm’s strategic vision and long-term planning, along
with Rister, who will also be tasked with implementing the firm’s
strategic plan and managing the firm on a day-to-day basis. Ruhlin’s
role as Chair of the Board will allow her to continue to play an
integral part in shaping the future of the wealth management firm she
joined in 1987.
"With nearly 20 years of experience in finance and investments at
Schwab, Scott Rister has a demonstrated record as a leader, a sharp
financial mind, and an outstanding ability to mentor and develop
talent," said Roe. "We have no doubt that he will continue to innovate
the organization and build on our reputation as a leader in the wealth
management industry. With Scott working alongside John and me, we
believe we have a world-class leadership team in place to effectively
shape the future of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe."
Rister and his wife, Melissa, are Ohio natives and are excited about
moving “back home” after many years in Detroit and Chicago. Rister is a
graduate of the University of Akron College of Business and began his
career as a CPA with Ernst & Young, LLP in Akron, Ohio. He also held
finance and accounting positions with Rubbermaid and Range Resources
prior to joining Charles Schwab in 1999.
“Having had the opportunity to work with RIAs for most of my nearly 20
years with Schwab, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe is an organization that always
stood out because of how well it is organized and managed, but even more
so due to the leaders’ passion for their clients and their people. I am
honored and excited to join Dan, John and the rest of the BRR team as we
leverage what Jim Budros and Peggy Ruhlin built to have an even greater
impact on our current and future clients moving forward.”
Ruhlin’s leadership and expertise have shaped not only Budros, Ruhlin &
Roe, but the entire financial planning industry. She served as chair and
president of the International Association for Financial Planning
(IAFP), and was instrumental in its merger with the Institute of
Certified Financial Planners to form the Financial Planning Association
(FPA) in 2000.
"It has been the privilege of my life to lead and grow this
organization, and I’m looking forward to my new role and being a part of
what lies ahead," said Ruhlin. "I am proud of what we have accomplished
over the years, and of the positive impact we have made on the lives of
our clients and employees."
About Budros, Ruhlin & Roe Inc.
Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. (BRR) is a fee-only SEC Registered Investment
Advisor, located in Columbus, Ohio. BRR is an independent wealth
management firm, serving clients in a fiduciary capacity. The company
culture emphasizes excellence in all areas of financial planning and
portfolio management. To learn more visit www.b-r-r.com.
