Scott Samios Joins Partnerize as Chief Revenue Officer

06/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize, a leading provider of partner automation solutions for global brands, today announced that Scott Samios has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this new role, Samios will oversee the Partnerize global sales teams already established in North America, Asia, and Europe, and maximize revenue across all areas of the company.  He will be based in the company’s New York office. 

“I am thrilled that Scott is joining our team to lead our global sales and business development efforts,” said Malcolm Cowley,  co founder and CEO of Partnerize. “Scott brings an outstanding track record of setting effective sales strategies and leading successful revenue teams at high-growth SaaS companies. His experience in establishing new product categories, scaling teams, and growing customer relationships will enable even more brands to fully leverage partnerships for growth.” 

In this new role for the company, Samios has joined Partnerize to help establish and grow the partner automation category with Partnerize at its center. Partnership performance has historically been constrained by inefficient manual management processes and legacy service models. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform is eliminating those constraints by combining the data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools essential to unlock unprecedented ROI.  

Samios has a long track record in building new martech categories and companies. He joins Partnerize after three years as GM North America at UNiDAYS,  the world's leading student affinity network. In this role, he drove exponential growth as leader of the sales, marketing, customer success, and operations teams in the U.S. and Canada. Before UNiDAYS, Samios served as COO at Zodiac Metrics, a first-mover in machine-learning-powered predictive analytics solutions (acquired by Nike), and as CRO of enterprise advocacy company Extole. Before those posts, he spent 10 years building the A/B Testing and Personalization category at two startups, one one of which was acquired by Adobe.

“The opportunity to improve the partnerships channel through automation and data-driven marketing is enormous,” said Scott Samios, Chief Revenue Officer of Partnerize. “Partnerize is bringing unique intelligence that unlocks unprecedented growth opportunities in the space. I look forward to working with Mal and the rest of the team to help brands drive even stronger results through the power of partnership.”

About Partnerize 

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers the data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for unlocking unprecedented ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year.  For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com

Media Contact:
Diane Anderson
WIT Strategy for Partnerize
415.254.9086
danderson@witstrategy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
