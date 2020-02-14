Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott Schuster, CFP®, CPA Named to Forbes' List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:10pm EST

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Schuster, CFP®, CPA, Managing Partner of Dashboard Wealth Advisors located at 1520 Kensington Road, Suite 107, Oak Brook, Ill 60523 was among the Raymond James independent advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online January, 16, 2020.

Visit www.dashwa.com (PRNewsfoto/Dashboard Wealth Advisors)

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Out of approximately 32,000 advisors nominated by their firms, 4,000 received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Schuster, who joined Raymond James in 2013, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. The practice, Dashboard Wealth Advisors, serves uniquely successful families nationwide. The team's personalized and holistic approach strives to help their clients gain clarity and control over their financial future through the use of a proprietary Dashboard Planning Process. 

"We are elated to be recognized for the third year in a row," said Schuster. "This is a testament to our stellar team and the awesome power of our Dashboard – it's the ultimate tool to provide clarity and transparency into every aspect of the financial lives of the wonderful families we serve."

To reach Scott Schuster or the professionals at Dashboard Wealth Advisors, visit www.dashwa.com or call 630.203.3104.

Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Dashboard Wealth Advisors is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Media Contact: Andrea Longhi, 630.203.3104

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-schuster-cfp-cpa-named-to-forbes-list-of-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-301005433.html

SOURCE Dashboard Wealth Advisors


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Issuance of Series C Bonds
PU
03:53pFACEBOOK : Cancels Marketing Summit Out of 'Abundance of Caution' Over Coronavirus --San Francisco Chronicle
DJ
03:52pCELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:51pOil rises over 1% on hopes demand will rebound from coronavirus effect
RE
03:51pMRC GLOBAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:50pADVANCED BIOENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pMotorola Solutions wins $764.6 million verdict in trade secrets case
RE
03:49pALMOST NEVER FILMS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pCorn Futures Lead Grains Lower as Coronavirus Saps Momentum
DJ
03:48pDechert Client's (ULMA Piping) Reduced Jury Verdict Award and Denial...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group