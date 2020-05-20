Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Baker Hughes Company's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BKR

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Baker Hughes Company (“Baker Hughes”) (NYSE: BKR) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Baker Hughes and its shareholders. If you are a Baker Hughes shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Baker Hughes’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Baker Hughes in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Baker Hughes, and whether Baker Hughes has suffered damages as a result.

On April 22, 2020, Baker Hughes announced it had recorded restructuring, impairment, and other charges of over $1.5 billion and a noncash goodwill impairment charge in its Oilfield Services and Oilfield Equipment segments totaling $14.7 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a Baker Hughes shareholder, you may have legal claims against Baker Hughes’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

