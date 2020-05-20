Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SPR

05/20/2020 | 09:50am EDT

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SPR) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Spirit and its shareholders.  If you are a Spirit shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Spirit’s board of directors or senior management caused Spirit to violate securities and other laws in breach of their fiduciary duties to Spirit and whether Spirit has suffered damages as a result.

In December 2019, Spirit commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities. 

Then, on January 30, 2020, Spirit announced the resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies.  On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $65.02 per share on January 30, 2020.

What You Can Do

If you are a Spirit shareholder, you may have legal claims against Spirit’s directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
