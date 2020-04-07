Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Files Securities Class Action Against Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., BC Partners LLP, Raymond Svider, and Justin Bateman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 08:32pm EDT

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, today announced that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. (“Silver Lake”), BC Partners LLP (“BC Partners”), Raymond Svider (“Svider”), and Justin Bateman (“Bateman”) (collectively, “Defendants”).

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Hill v. Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., No. 3:20-cv-02341, asserts claims under §§10(b), 20A, and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b), 78t-1, and 78t(a), on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Intelsat S.A. (“Intelsat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: I) from November 5, 2019 through November 18, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Intelsat is a satellite operator that provides TV and radio communications.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by selling a block of Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that Intelsat had met with the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) on November 5, 2019, to discuss the private sale of certain wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future “5G” use (the “C-Band”) and that the FCC opposed Intelsat’s then-existing proposal, instead favoring a public auction rather than private sale of the C-Band.

On November 18, 2019, after the FCC announced that it would publicly auction the C-Band that Intelsat had been hoping to sell privately, Intelsat’s share price declined 40% to close at $8.03 per share.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed class.

If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Jonathan Zimmerman of Scott+Scott at (888) 398-9312, or via email at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Ohio, and Virginia.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:44pVOLKSWAGEN : Mexico says employee died in potential case of COVID-19
RE
09:38pBHP : Update BHP implements further measures and controls to address COVID-19
PU
09:38pNew loan commitments for housing declined in February (Media Release)
PU
09:38pIMMUTEP : Partner, EOC Pharma, Continues to Advance Efti in Breast Cancer
PU
09:33pTAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL : Revision of EHS Statement
PU
09:29pZTE CORP. : Controlling Shareholder Sold 48.91 Million A-Shares
DJ
09:21pPlant Some Peas, Peace and Hope! Thyme to Celebrate Kids Garden Month!
GL
09:18pAMGEN : Can Therapeutic Antibodies Offer Hope for COVID-19 Patients?
PU
09:18pPERPETUAL : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
09:18pANOVA METALS : Trading Halt
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Treasury talks continue on $25 billion in aviation grants
2Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
3THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's aid for small businesses hit by coronavirus set to fa..
4AMBEV S.A. : AMBEV S A : Reminder - 1Q20 Earnings Release and Conference Call
5MAINFREIGHT LIMITED : MAINFREIGHT : Trading Update | April 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group