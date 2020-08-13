Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Avaya Holdings Corp.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AVYA

08/13/2020 | 09:42am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Avaya Holdings Corp. (“Avaya”) (NYSE: AVYA) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Avaya and its shareholders.  If you are an Avaya shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Avaya’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Avaya in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Avaya, and whether Avaya has suffered damages as a result.

On August 4, 2020, Avaya Inc. and two senior executives were sued for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

What You Can Do

If you are an Avaya shareholder, you may have legal claims against Avaya’s directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
