Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Axogen, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - AXGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Axogen, Inc. ("Axogen") (NASDAQ: AXGN) breached their fiduciary duties to Axogen and its shareholders.  If you are an Axogen shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Axogen's Board of Directors (the "Board") made, or caused Axogen to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Axogen's business, operations, prospects, and financial health.  Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether: (1) Axogen increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) Axogen's pricing alienated customers and threatened Axogen's growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of Axogen's product market; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) Axogen depended on a small number of surgeons paid to generate sales; (6) Axogen's inventory model could reasonably lead to channel stuffing; (7) Axogen incentivized sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) Axogen encouraged sales representatives to backdate revenue, artificially inflating metrics; (9) Axogen lacked adequate internal controls to prevent these problems; (10) Axogen's key operating metrics were overstated; and (11) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Axogen's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported allegations of channel stuffing and backdating of revenue, possible overstatement of active accounts, unsustainable growth, and "risks relating to pay-to-play and anti-kickback laws."  On this news, Axogen's share price declined almost 31% over three days.

What You Can Do

If you are an Axogen shareholder, you may have legal claims against Axogen's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982 
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigating-axogen-incs-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--axgn-300930744.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BlackBerry Limited - BB
GL
01:52pEXCLUSIVE : U.S., UK to sign deal to get data faster from tech firms in security cases
RE
01:52pGRAMMY AWARD®-WINNING SINGER-SONGWRITER LEANN RIMES JOINS THE SPECIAL GUEST LINEUP FOR HGTV'S &LSQUO;EXTREME MAKEOVER : Home edition'
PU
01:52pCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position
PU
01:52pCISCO : A Day in the Life of a Cisco CSM
PU
01:52pTHREAT HUNTING : How to Gain the Most Value
PU
01:52pCISCO : How an IT Upgrade can Touch Patients' Lives
PU
01:52pLSU Researchers Continue Work on Bendable Concrete, Add Sugarcane Byproducts to the Mix
GL
01:51pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates Advance Auto Parts, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - AAP
PR
01:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Xilinx, Inc. - XLNX
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group