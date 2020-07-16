Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Carnival Corporation (CCL) and July 27 Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 09:31am EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of pending class action lawsuit against Carnival Corporation (“Carnival” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCL) and certain of its officers and directors (collectively, “Defendants”) alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Carnival securities between January 28, 2020 and May 1, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.comThe lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2020.

Carnival is one of the world’s largest leisure travel and cruise companies, with operations in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia.

The Complaint alleges that Carnival made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s medics were reporting increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company’s ships; (2) Carnival was violating port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections on board its ships; (3) in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company’s own health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On April 16, 2020, Bloomberg Businessweek published an article titled “Carnival Executives Knew They Had a Virus Problem, But Kept the Party Going,” which, among other things: (1) revealed suspicion that the Company misled authorities about the extent of Carnival’s COVID-19 outbreak; (2) highlighted an interview with Cindy Friedman, the head of CDC’s cruise ship task force, who believes several of the Company’s COVID-19-plagued cruise ships did not embark on their journeys until well after the Company knew it was risky to do so; and (3) revealed that Carnival “knew about the global situation much earlier than most,” and before filing their last 10-K, which did not disclose the potential for COVID-19 to have any impact on Carnival’s business.

On this news, Carnival’s shares fell $0.53 to close at $11.85 on April 16, 2020, a 4% drop.

On May 1, 2020, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Cruise Ships Set Sail Knowing the Deadly Risk to Passengers and Crew,” which further detailed Carnival’s knowledge of early warning signs, and ongoing investigations of Carnival’s conduct and contribution to the proliferation of COVID-19 by various U.S. and foreign government agencies.

On this news, Carnival shares fell $1.97, to close at $13.93 on May 1, 2020, a drop of over 12%.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Carnival securities between January 28, 2020 and May 1, 2020, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(844) 818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aONLINE SCHOOL MADE SIMPLE : K12 Inc. Introduces New Tech Tools for Thousands of Students
BU
10:02aAERO PRECISION/KELLSTROM DEFENSE : to Open Operations in Greenville, South Carolina
BU
10:02aBAE Systems Submits Proposal for U.S. Army's CATV Program
BU
10:02aPLYMOUTH ROCK ASSURANCE : Fuels Growth through New Affinity Partnership with Connecticut Society of CPAs
BU
10:02aThe Wilke Family Foundation Grants $1 Million to American Indian College Fund to Grow Computer Science Programs at Tribal Colleges
GL
10:02aEuropean Industry Leaders From Energy, Mobility & Sustainability Join Energy Impact Partners Global Innovation Platform
BU
10:01aANGIODYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:01aUNITED AIRLINES : Air France, United Airlines to run limited flights to India
AQ
10:01aDesjardins announces July 2020 cash distributions for its ETFs
AQ
10:01aKARORA RESOURCES : Delivers Another Strong Quarter With Gold Production of 24,078 ounces and June 30, 2020 Cash Balance of $50.2 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1K12 INC. : ONLINE SCHOOL MADE SIMPLE: K12 Inc. Introduces New Tech Tools for Thousands of Students
2AERO PRECISION/KELLSTROM DEFENSE : to Open Operations in Greenville, South Carolina
3BAE Systems Submits Proposal for U.S. Army's CATV Program
4PLYMOUTH ROCK ASSURANCE : Fuels Growth through New Affinity Partnership with Connecticut Society of CPAs
5The Wilke Family Foundation Grants $1 Million to American Indian College Fund to Grow Computer Science Prog..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group