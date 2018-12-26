Log in
Scott W. Sims Joins Dresner Partners as Senior Vice President Industrials

12/26/2018 | 06:59pm CET

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, is pleased to announce that Scott W. Sims has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Industrials.  Mr. Sims will anchor Dresner’s presence in Cleveland, Ohio.      

Scott W. Sims Joins Dresner Partners
Scott W. Sims Joins Dresner Partners As Senior Vice President, Industrials


Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Mr. Sims served as Industrials Vice President for Brown Gibbons Lang & Company in Cleveland.  Previously Mr. Sims served as Vice President with Valesco Industries, a private equity fund that targets equity and subordinated debt investments in U.S.-based companies.  Mr. Sims also held senior-level positions at Allegiance Capital Corporation and Esposito Securities.  

“Dresner Partners has established a great reputation in the middle-market, both domestically and internationally, over its nearly 30 year history,” said Scott W. Sims.  “I look forward to working closely with Steve Dresner and the Dresner team to support the continued growth of the firm, both in industrials and many other sectors.” 

“Scott will play an important role in our Industrials Group as well as marketing our financial advisory services to middle-market companies in a variety of industries and sectors,” said Steven M. Dresner.  “We look forward to working closely with him to develop new opportunities for the firm and our clients.”

Mr. Sims holds a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Washington University in St. Louis and Bachelor of Arts in Government and Politics from St. John’s University. 

About Dresner Partners
Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif.  For 27 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services.  Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market.  An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations.  More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com.  You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.     

For Media Inquiries
David Gutierrez, Head of PR and Corporate Development, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com           

For Investment Banking Inquiries
Steven M. Dresner, President, (312)780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com
Scott W. Sims, Senior Vice President, Industrials, (312)780-7232, ssims@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7c206b9-a25c-4579-822e-cbcd8c19da0b

Dresner Partners.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
