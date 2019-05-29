Scott Witeby Joins D.A. Davidson as Chief Financial Officer

D.A.
Davidson has announced that Scott Witeby, a senior executive with
extensive experience in the financial services industry, has been named
the company’s chief financial officer and a member of D.A. Davidson’s
executive leadership team.
“Scott’s track record speaks to his exceptional analytical skills and
deep understanding of our industry and we are pleased to welcome him to
our leadership team,” said Jim Kerr, Chairman and CEO of D.A. Davidson
Companies. “We look forward to working with Scott as a strategic partner
during this important time of growth and expansion for our company.”
Witeby joins D.A. Davidson from Lincoln Financial Group, where he served
as CFO of Lincoln Financial Network, Lincoln’s retail wealth management
business. He previously held senior finance roles during 10 years with
LPL Financial, and began his career as a public accountant with Ernst &
Young. Witeby holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from
the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona.
“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to join D.A. Davidson,”
Witeby said. “The company has a talented management team, a unique
purpose, and tremendous potential and I look forward to bringing my
skills and experience to enhance financial and operating performance and
help deliver on a strategy for transformation and growth.”
Witeby replaces Tom Nelson, who has announced his plan to retire in
2020. Nelson has served as the firm’s CFO since 2001.
About D.A. Davidson Companies
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm
offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals,
corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in
1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los
Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400
employees and offices in 25 states.
Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service
investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth
management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets
services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset
management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth
management company; Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered
investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory
services; and Wells Nelson, a fixed income firm offering public finance
and fixed income sales and trading services.
For more information, visit www.dadavidson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005231/en/