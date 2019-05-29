Log in
Scott Witeby Joins D.A. Davidson as Chief Financial Officer

05/29/2019 | 08:32am EDT

D.A. Davidson has announced that Scott Witeby, a senior executive with extensive experience in the financial services industry, has been named the company’s chief financial officer and a member of D.A. Davidson’s executive leadership team.

“Scott’s track record speaks to his exceptional analytical skills and deep understanding of our industry and we are pleased to welcome him to our leadership team,” said Jim Kerr, Chairman and CEO of D.A. Davidson Companies. “We look forward to working with Scott as a strategic partner during this important time of growth and expansion for our company.”

Witeby joins D.A. Davidson from Lincoln Financial Group, where he served as CFO of Lincoln Financial Network, Lincoln’s retail wealth management business. He previously held senior finance roles during 10 years with LPL Financial, and began his career as a public accountant with Ernst & Young. Witeby holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona.

“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to join D.A. Davidson,” Witeby said. “The company has a talented management team, a unique purpose, and tremendous potential and I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to enhance financial and operating performance and help deliver on a strategy for transformation and growth.”

Witeby replaces Tom Nelson, who has announced his plan to retire in 2020. Nelson has served as the firm’s CFO since 2001.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services; and Wells Nelson, a fixed income firm offering public finance and fixed income sales and trading services.

For more information, visit www.dadavidson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
