ScottMadden Releases Grid Modernization Road Map for Strategic Planning in a Rapidly Changing Environment

09/17/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released a new grid modernization road map to support utilities as they establish infrastructure goals and desired outcomes.

With industry-wide changes to customer expectations, technology, and the generation mix, utilities are reassessing how they plan and operate their systems and whether they have the appropriate set of tools and technologies to do so. Each jurisdiction is approaching these changes differently, proposing often divergent views of how the modernized grid should function, with many remaining areas of complexity and uncertainty.

ScottMadden’s Grid Modernization Road Map helps utilities identify, prioritize, and justify the necessary investments to operate their electric systems in an increasingly dynamic environment. ScottMadden provides support from start to finish by combining proven strategy with practical implementation planning and delivering a complete road map of grid modernization investments. By working with ScottMadden and using the grid modernization road map, utilities can continue to deliver for their customers and maintain safety and reliability in an increasingly dynamic environment.

“Our grid modernization road map is a terrific example of how ScottMadden continues to connect the dots for our clients between desired business outcomes, stakeholder needs, technologies, and market constructs to solve some of the most difficult challenges in the industry today. It’s very exciting to see how our unique approach and emphasis on practical, results-focused advice is leading to long-term client success through the grid modernization road map,” explains Marc Miller, partner at ScottMadden.

Recent headwinds from regulators in some states have shown that the grid modernization proposals of utilities are by no means guaranteed approval. ScottMadden’s latest report, “Four Keys to a Successful Grid Modernization Program,” highlights the necessary steps for developing and gaining regulatory approval for a grid modernization plan, which is more important than ever as increasing numbers of utilities pursue these plans.

To learn more about grid modernization, please contact us.

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Mary Tew
ScottMadden, Inc.
919-714-7628
marytew@scottmadden.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
