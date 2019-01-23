Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ScottMadden Uncovers the 10 Key Characteristics of Top Performing HR Shared Services Organizations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:31am EST

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading general management consulting firms specializing in shared services, recently joined Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) to uncover a transformational approach to HR shared services. The new report, “10 Characteristics of Top Performing HR Service Organizations,” explores success and performance drivers and identifies a roadmap for improvement.

0_medium_SMLogo_Charcoal.jpg


HR shared services has emerged from the back office to play a significant role in supporting CEOs’ strategic initiatives. In its new role, HR shared services is no longer just about effective recruiting and career management, but about developing and supporting the organization, ensuring it’s productive, and providing the framework and tools to create improved value-add for the business. So, how do you become a top performing HR shared service?

“Based on our analysis of HR shared services benchmarking data, this report highlights key findings, ranging from use of a leading practices delivery model to changing the field HR role to effectively leveraging technology. In addition, we’ve included client case studies to illustrate how organizations are doing these things well to achieve top-tier performance,” explains Karen Hilton, partner at ScottMadden and report co-editor.

If you would like to discuss the report in greater detail or learn about ScottMadden’s proven Shared Services Organization (SSO) Accelerator for advancing HR capabilities, please contact us.

About ScottMadden’s Corporate & Shared Services Practice

ScottMadden has been a pioneer in corporate and shared services since the practice began decades ago. Our Corporate & Shared Services practice has completed more than 1,700 projects since the early 90s, including hundreds of large, multi-year implementations. Our clients span a variety of industries from energy to healthcare to higher education to retail. Examples of our projects include business case development, shared services design, shared services build and implementation, and shared services improvement.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. Our practice areas include Energy, Clean Tech & Sustainability, Corporate & Shared Services, Grid Transformation, and Rates, Regulation, & Planning. We deliver a broad array of consulting services, ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn 

Mary Tew
ScottMadden, Inc.
919-714-7628
marytew@scottmadden.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aEQUINOR : President Aliyev meets Equinor CEO in Davos
AQ
10:01aSPRUCE POINT CAPITAL RELEASES A STRONG SELL FORENSIC RESEARCH OPINION ON AMDOCS LIMITED (NASDAQ : Dox)
PR
10:01aDUBAI INVESTMENT : DIC – Press release
AQ
10:01aManaging High Transaction Costs and Enhancing Spend Visibility across Business Categories Through Effective Spend Management | SpendEdge
BU
10:01aHIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announces Results of Special Meeting
BU
10:01aMRC renews accreditation of MRI syndicated measurement service
BU
10:01aCONTEGIX : Names Brad Hokamp as Chief Executive Officer
BU
10:01aBehavox Announces Industry Leaders Michael Piwowar and Jeff Diana as Advisors to the Board
BU
10:01aCARNIVAL : Holland America Line Introduces New Culinary-Themed FOOD & WINE Shore Excursions in Hawaii and Tahiti
AQ
10:01aSIRIUS XM : AutoNation to Offer an Automatic Connected Vehicle Adapter and Subscription with Purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicles
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.