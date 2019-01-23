ScottMadden Uncovers the 10 Key Characteristics of Top Performing HR Shared Services Organizations

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading general management consulting firms specializing in shared services, recently joined Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) to uncover a transformational approach to HR shared services. The new report, “10 Characteristics of Top Performing HR Service Organizations,” explores success and performance drivers and identifies a roadmap for improvement.

HR shared services has emerged from the back office to play a significant role in supporting CEOs’ strategic initiatives. In its new role, HR shared services is no longer just about effective recruiting and career management, but about developing and supporting the organization, ensuring it’s productive, and providing the framework and tools to create improved value-add for the business. So, how do you become a top performing HR shared service?

“Based on our analysis of HR shared services benchmarking data, this report highlights key findings, ranging from use of a leading practices delivery model to changing the field HR role to effectively leveraging technology. In addition, we’ve included client case studies to illustrate how organizations are doing these things well to achieve top-tier performance,” explains Karen Hilton, partner at ScottMadden and report co-editor.

