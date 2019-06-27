ScottMadden's Latest Energy Industry Update Investigates the Transformation of the North American Natural Gas Industry

Atlanta, GA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “How Soon is Now?,” this issue of the EIU explores the transformation of the North American natural gas industry and its implications.

With increasing power generation demand for gas and expectations of growing volumes of LNG exports, is the gas market ready? While abundant supply and low prices continue to characterize the North American natural gas market, where is demand growing and by how much? And is midstream gas infrastructure positioned to deliver it? This edition of the EIU looks at the variety of approaches market players are using to manage price and deliverability risks.

“The shale gas boom continues to ripple through the market,” comments Ed Baker, partner at ScottMadden. “And while gas continues to be a major fuel for domestic use and a growing global market, addressing midstream constraints continues to be a priority for the industry.”

About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice

We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives.

About ScottMadden, Inc.

ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

