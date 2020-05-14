Scottish Green Party : Care inspectorate seeks cancellation of Home Farm registration

Wed 6 May, 2020
Increasing the public stake in bus companies will help Scotland ease out of lockdown, the Scottish Greens have said.
The call comes after First Group told Good Morning Scotland the company will find maintaining social distancing on routes 'unsustainable' once lockdown is eased.
Scottish Green transport spokesperson John Finnie said: 'Scotland can only start to leave lockdown when it is safe to do so, but we need to ensure that when we get moving again, jobs are protected and people are safe.
