Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Scottish Green Party : Local govt needs status of normal European countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 07:14pm EDT

Wed 6 May, 2020

It is time that Scotland became, in this respect, a normal European country. Andy Wightman

Local government in Scotland could be brought up to European legal standards, if a member's bill by Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman is successful.

The Green's local government spokesperson Andy Wightman has introduced a bill to the Scottish Parliament which would enshrine the principles of localism in law, as set out in international treaty the European Charter of Local Self-Government.

The proposal to embed the rights and responsibilities of councils in law was successful in gaining the signatures of 26 cross-party MSPs, and is published today. [Wednesday 6 May 2020]

Launching the bill, Andy Wightman said: 'Local democracy and accountability is a vital part of any democracy and what makes a fair and free country. Over the last century, however, local government has been increasingly centralised and its autonomy marginalised.

'The Scottish Parliament has failed to live up to the ambitions set out in 1999 to strengthen and refresh municipal affairs, at a time when local solutions and decision making are needed more than ever.

'Everywhere across Europe there are far more effective systems of local government. That's why my proposal would adopt the European legal standard as an important first step in deepening and strengthening our system of local governance. It is time that Scotland became, in this respect, a normal European country.'

Disclaimer

Scottish Green Party published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 23:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07pUK job market hits brick wall during virus lockdown - REC
RE
08:04pFUJI OIL : Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Target approved by Science Based Targets initiative(367KB)
PU
08:04pRIO TINTO : donates 6,000 litres of hand cleaning products to remote communities
PU
07:59pSTABILIS ENERGY : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07:54pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (Apr.)
PU
07:34pAUSTRALIAN PBI : Sudden and rapid slump in business conditions to historic low
PU
07:34pAUSTRALIAN PSI® : Record low for Australian services sectors
PU
07:14pSCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : Local govt needs status of normal European countries
PU
07:11pBank of England expected to hold off on fresh stimulus for now
RE
07:09pBeef cattle numbers up as prices rise
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION : MAZDA MOTOR : Autoparts firm Yazaki cutting thousands of jobs in Mexico
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group