Scottish Green Party : government letting down Mossmorran communities

02/14/2020 | 07:32pm EST

Fri 14 Feb, 2020

The Scottish Government is letting down the communities who live in the shadow of the Mossmorran Ethylene Plant according to Scottish Greens Fife MSP Mark Ruskell.

Mr Ruskell is today repeating his call for the Scottish Government to:

- Meet with communities surrounding the plant;

- Commission an independent review into health impacts;

- Change environmental regulations to prevent vibration and light flaring which is damaging sleep and health;

- Put pressure on the operators to make the plant fit for a net-zero carbon Scotland or plan well ahead for closure.

Mark Ruskell MSP said:

'The Scottish Government's lack of action in response to the misery caused by unplanned flaring at Mossmorran is shocking. My constituents have been impacted by light, noise and vibration for years, it's time for a full scale inquiry into the health impacts on surrounding communities building on the recent review by NHS Fife.

'I've repeatedly asked the Environment Secretary to visit those impacted by the flaring but she refuses. My constituents deserve better. It's time for the Scottish Government to lead the discussion on the future of Mossmorran. When the plant was opened, climate change was theoretical and the future of North Sea gas was unclear. Current regulations are failing to protect people who live next to the plant and they don't take into account the climate emergency. If the plant has to shut in the years to come then discussions need to start now.'

Disclaimer

Scottish Green Party published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 00:31:08 UTC
