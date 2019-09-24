Scottish Rugby Renews Its Confidence in Elior UK to Manage the Catering and Hospitality Services of BT Murrayfield

Regulatory News:

Scottish Rugby has renewed its confidence in Elior UK, the UK subsidiary of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), to manage the catering and hospitality services of BT Murrayfield, the largest stadium in Scotland. The collaboration has been extended by 5 years and will now run for another 12 years.

For the last 10 years, Elior UK has showcased the emblematic stadium as a symbol of national pride, cooking up the best of Scottish produce for fans and hospitality guests. Thanks to the expertise of the Elior teams, conference and events revenue has soared 75%, the average customer dwell time has increased by 21 minutes, retail sales have rocketed by 137% and match day customer satisfaction ratings are 98%.

Speaking on behalf of Elior UK, Kenny Finlayson, managing director, says: “Our relationship goes well beyond that of the traditional client and supplier - the entire Elior team feels part of the Scottish Rugby family. We’ve worked in partnership to deliver a first class offer based on customer experience. To align with the vision and values of Scottish Rugby, we’ve transformed our brand from the Murrayfield Experience to Scottish Rugby Hospitality, better representing the entire service and atmosphere we provide together with the Scottish Rugby team. We’re thrilled to be growing our businesses together at this fantastic venue.”

Scottish Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer, Dominic McKay said: “The extension of our contract and relationship with Elior is great for Scottish Rugby and Scottish Rugby Hospitality. This long-term relationship has allowed us to redevelop the suites and ensure that we can carry on offering a consistent high-quality service to our customers and will take the matchday and visitors experience at BT Murrayfield to a whole new level.”

Thanks to this successful partnership, Elior has also won numerous prestigious awards in recent years. These include:

Stadia of the Year, Sports & Leisure Catering Awards 2017,

Elior UK Star Site 2016,

Best Specialist Entertainment Venue Awards, Best Bar None 2016,

National Champion, Best Bar None 2016.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

