Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Scottish budget deficit falls to 7.9 percent of GDP in 2017/18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:42am CEST

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - Scotland's budget deficit narrowed during the last financial year but remained much larger than that of the United Kingdom as a whole at 7.9 percent of gross domestic product, Scottish government data showed on Wednesday.

Scotland's net fiscal deficit, including a share of North Sea oil and gas revenue, totalled 13.4 billion pounds ($17.1 billion), down from 14.5 billion pounds in the 2016/17 financial year.

As a percentage of GDP, it was down from 8.9 percent in 2016/17 and the lowest since 2011/12, but far higher than in the United Kingdom as a whole, where public sector net borrowing totalled 1.9 percent of GDP in 2017/18.

Per capita public spending in Scotland was 1,576 pounds more than the United Kingdom average.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, writing by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aEU MILK PRODUCTION : Effects of drought spell trouble for a sector in crisis
PU
11:22a'Play anywhere' trend in vogue as Germany's Gamescom fair opens
RE
11:21aOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
11:20aOil tops $73 on report of U.S. inventory drop, Iran sanctions
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:10aBritain's Superdrug says victim of extortion attempt
RE
11:10aTrump legal woes and U.S.-China trade talks breed market caution
RE
11:10aDanish farmers' drought losses deepen, more bankruptcies seen
RE
10:59aTrump legal woes and U.S.-China trade talks breed caution
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
5WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED : WORLEYPARSONS : Profit Jumps; Forecasts Further Earnings Improvement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.