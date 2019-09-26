Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Scottish council approves $185 million Trump housing plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:24pm EDT
U.S. President Trump holds news conference in New York City, New York

(Reuters) - A Scottish council has approved a 150 million pound ($185 million) plan by U.S. President Donald Trump's family business to build 550 houses at his golf resort north of Aberdeen, despite some local opposition.

The approval paves the way for the Trump Organization to move ahead with one of its largest investments since Trump took office.

Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President, Trump International Scotland said the decision was "fantastic news" for the business.

"It was clear from today's debate that Aberdeenshire Council recognizes the importance of Trump International and the significant investment these new plans represents," she added.

Trump announced the purchase of the 1,500-acre Menie Estate in 2006 and said he planned to create a two-course resort with a 450-room luxury hotel and other tourist facilities.

He built one course, which is loss-making, but Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd said there was no longer market demand for a large five-star hotel.

The company sought planning permission instead for 50 rental cottages and to build 500 houses for sale, the proceeds of which could help fund the next stage of the resort expansion.

Opponents had argued that Trump should be forced to stick to the original planning permission that required him to develop the tourist facilities before building houses, which real estate industry players said would likely yield higher profits.

The vote by the council on Thursday to back the application is a victory for Trump, who bought the land at Balmedie cheaply because it was largely zoned for agricultural use.

Aberdeen is struggling with a decline in the North Sea oil industry and Scottish authorities hope the resort will help develop tourism in the area.

Aberdeenshire Council said it had received 2,921 valid representations from the public about the housing plan, 2,918 of which were objections while three supported the application.

One councillor said opposition to the plan was motivated partly by hostility to Trump's presidency, but other councillors denied this.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd is ultimately owned by the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, an entity created by Trump to hold his property assets, the company's accounts show.

(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Kate Holton, Stephen Addison and Alex Richardson)

By Tom Bergin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.24% 62.77 Delayed Quote.15.11%
WTI -0.26% 56.56 Delayed Quote.25.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pEXPLAINER : Advertising execs point to five ways Google stifles business
RE
03:48pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Toomey Statement on U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement
PU
03:45pFitness startup Peloton's shares fall 7% in market debut
RE
03:43pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Urges Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative to Step-Up Green Bonds, Divest from Fossil Fuels
PU
03:43pWall Street cuts losses after Chinese foreign minister comment
RE
03:38pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Caratube International Oil Company LLP and Devincci Salah Hourani v. Republic of Kazakhstan (ICSID Case No. ARB/13/13)
PU
03:31pBoeing did not adequately consider pilot reactions in 737 MAX - NTSB
RE
03:24pScottish council approves $185 million Trump housing plan
RE
03:18pC NLOPB CANADA NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR OFFSHOR : Approval of plans to resume operations at Hibernia and update on follow up to recent offshore incidents
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : cuts annual profit forecast on U.S. vaping backlash
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN Amro hit by Dutch money laundering investigation
3China criticizes new U.S. sanctions over Iranian oil deals
4NEL : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant for development of an advanced pilot production line for electrolysers
5CNT GROUP LIMITED : CNT : Notification Letter to Shareholders (with Request Form) - Notice of Publication of I..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group