Scout’s Recruitment Marketplace Recognized in New HRExaminer Report on the State of ‘AI’ in HR

Specifically, Scout is recognized in the report for its unique ability to “combine crowd sourcing and vendor management into a single marketplace.” Positioned as a “clear, sensible disruption in the staffing market,” the report describes how Scout uses machine intelligence to “match search consultants, evaluate resumes and track performance nuances.”

“Scout tackles a critical recruiting problem in most large companies by providing a vendor management system that standardizes staffing contracts, builds accountability into the process, and increases the level of competition,” said John Sumser, principal analyst for HRExaminer. “The simple idea is that visibility, transparency, and accountability will create a better talent acquisition process with more predictable results.”

“This report is a must read for any talent acquisition leader seeking to navigate the rapid changes in HR technology, especially considering the profound impact AI is having on recruiting,” said Ken Lazarus, CEO of Scout Exchange. “Effective application of AI is a key reason our marketplace recruiting platform delivers great results for our employers and search providers, and it’s an honor to be validated by such a respected industry authority as John Sumser.”

A platform for marketplace recruiting, Scout is a new, data-driven way to connect employers and search firms to fill jobs with great talent. Combining the power of marketplace dynamics and machine learning, Scout creates successful employer-to-search firm recruiter matches that deliver better results, improved efficiency and lower cost. Seamlessly integrated with Applicant Tracking Systems used by 90%+ of enterprise companies, Scout is trusted by hundreds of employers, including 50 Fortune 500 companies, and thousands of recruiters. To unleash the benefits of marketplace recruiting for your business visit www.goscoutgo.com .

