Scrambling to limit damage, Trump hits Turkey with tariffs over Syria

With lawmakers in the U.S. Congress moving to impose sanctions of their own, Trump announced he would soon issue an executive order authorizing sanctions against current and former officials of the Turkish government for contributing to Turkey's military operation in northern Syria.

In a statement, Trump said he had increased tariffs on imports of Turkish steel back up to 50 percent, six months after they were reduced, and would immediately stop negotiations on what he called a $100 billion trade deal with Turkey.

"Unfortunately, Turkey does not appear to be mitigating the humanitarian effects of its invasion," said Trump.

Turkey launched a cross-border operation into northern Syria a week ago after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Trump in a phone call he planned to move ahead with a long-planned move against America's Kurdish allies in the region.

Trump abruptly announced a redeployment of 50 American troops from the conflict zone to get them out of harm's way, dismissing criticism that this would leave the Kurds open to attack. This was widely seen as giving Erdogan a green light for his operation.

The resulting scenes of carnage have exposed Trump to harsh criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for abandoning the Kurdish allies who were instrumental in the U.S. battle against Islamic State militants in Syria.

As Congress has vowed to act if he will not, Trump said Turkey's action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and "setting conditions for possible war crimes" but he made clear he had no plans to reverse his decision to withdraw.

"As I have said, I am withdrawing the remaining United States service members from northeast Syria," said Trump.

U.S. troops coming out of Syria will stay in the region to monitor ISIS and a small footprint will remain at the Tanf base in southern Syria, he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican allied with Trump, expressed his displeasure in a statement.

"Abandoning this fight now and withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria would recreate the very conditions that we have worked hard to destroy and invite the resurgence of ISIS," he said.

A statement from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic senators Robert Menendez and Jack Reed said the only person who is able to "immediately stop this tragedy unfolding is the president himself."

"The first step when Congress returns to session this week is for Republicans to join with us in passing a resolution making clear that both parties are demanding the president’s decision be reversed," they said.

Trump said his executive order would enable the United States to impose sanctions on those current or former Turkish officials who may be involved in human rights abuses. He said it will authorize sanctions such as blocking of property and barring entry into the United States.

Turkey's lira, which had weakened some 0.8% in the day, reacted minimally to Trump's announcement. It stood at 5.9300 at 2018 GMT, from 5.9260 beforehand.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Lisa Lambert, Eric Beech and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)

