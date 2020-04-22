Scripta Insights : Launches Free Drug Substitution Search Tool to Prepare for COVID-19 Drug Shortages

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights , a cloud-based healthcare IT solution that helps companies contain their pharmacy benefits spend while helping members get the Best Meds at the Right Price™, launched a Drug Substitution Search Tool today amidst growing concerns about prescription drug shortages that may arise due to the current Coronavirus pandemic. The tool offers alternative drug options that treat the same medical conditions as the medicines people may normally take to discuss with their doctors.

If people find that their maintenance medications or new prescriptions are out of stock at their local pharmacy due to supply chain issues, Scripta's proprietary Script.AI technology is here to help. Scripta's P&T Committee of 25+ doctors and pharmacists have mapped nearly every drug on the market to identify potential substitute drugs people can take as an alternative, ensuring people can continue to treat any health issues they may have during this critical time.

Scripta's proprietary technology and medicine mapping database, usually used to find prescription savings, is typically offered only as a member benefit through health plans. During this critical time, Scripta is using this technology in a new way to help people find answers, free of charge. The Drug Substitution Search Tool is now open to anyone during the Coronavirus pandemic who may need help identifying alternatives to the drugs they need in case of shortages.

"During this unprecedented time, there is a greater need than ever for people to have access to transparent information about the prescription medications they are taking," said Eric Levin, CEO, Scripta Insights. "In light of the international crisis around COVID-19, we are opening access to parts of our proprietary Scripta drug database to the public free of charge. We know that controlling comorbidities is critical during this viral outbreak, and hope that our drug substitution search tool will serve as a valuable resource for people who may find life-saving drugs, like blood pressure or diabetes medications, suddenly unavailable in the coming weeks."

To find possible medication alternatives, people can visit the Drug Substitution Search Tool , enter their email address and search for the medication they need to substitute. Scripta will then send any applicable suggestions via email to review with their doctor.

Visit Scripta's Coronavirus resource page for tips and more information on staying healthy and safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

