Scrubs & Beyond Selects Jesta I.S. Inc. to Advance Omnichannel Technology in Healthcare Industry

Jesta I.S. Inc., a global leader in integrated ERP solutions for omnichannel retailers, is pleased to announce that Scrubs & Beyond, the largest supplier of healthcare apparel in the United States, has chosen to further its growth with Jesta’s Vision Suite comprising head office Merchandising ERP, Store POS & Mobile, Omni Order Management, Loyalty, Gift Card and Analytics products.

“After evaluating numerous global software vendors, Scrubs & Beyond choose Jesta for its experience, the breadth and depth of its solutions, and its responsiveness to our needs,” said Mike Basler, CFO/COO at Scrubs & Beyond. “Optimizing our omnichannel technologies with real-time business information, personalized customer experiences, powerful fulfillment options and easy cross-channel shopping will help us meet and exceed current and future customer expectations.”

Scrubs & Beyond’s evaluation priorities included a cloud-native solution, out-of-the box features in line with their strategic vision, offline capabilities for distributed store networks, and advanced mobile technologies. Other criteria for selecting a technology partner included the ability to provide a holistic view of entire supply chain inventory and to drive seamless order management across wholesale and direct-to-consumer retail channels.

“Scrubs & Beyond is poised to continue to be the leading healthcare apparel provider in North America for many years to come,” said Arvind Gupta, President at Jesta I.S. “We’re thrilled that Scrubs & Beyond has chosen Jesta to be at the forefront of their technology transformation. I look forward to leveraging Jesta’s extensive expertise in wholesale and retail industry coupled with our state-of-the-art unified commerce platform to help Scrubs & Beyond achieve a truly unified commerce experience for their customers.”

About Scrubs & Beyond: Based in St. Louis, Scrubs & Beyond (S&B) is the #1 scrubs retailer in America with 118 stores in 31 states and one of the largest scrubs-based e-commerce businesses. S&B is also the #1 retailer for every major medical apparel brand available in the US. S&B also sells nursing accessories (i.e. stethoscopes, shoes).

S&B strategy is largely based on differentiation: S&B specializes in the freshest assortment of premium scrubs targeted to Registered Nurses. Amongst RNs that are aware of S&B, 87% agree that Scrubs and Beyond “has the best scrubs.” Further, 99% of RNs that have shopped at S&B would recommend S&B to a friend.

In addition to stores and e-commerce, S&B also competes (Image Program) as a designated provider of scrub-based apparel programs to healthcare systems. As an example, S&B is the exclusive provider to a system with 45 hospitals, employs 44,000 employees and operates in seven states.

S&B opened its first store in 2000 and is privately held. Recently the company’s strategic and operating paradigm has shifted from one of “a retailer with an e-commerce business” to “a digital merchant with stores.” Capital investment continues to be focused on digital capability. For details, visit scrubsandbeyond.com.

About Jesta I.S.: In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global supplier of integrated software solutions for retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers specializing in apparel, footwear and housewares. Jesta’s end-to-end Vision Suite platform helps simplify the omnichannel journey from PLM to POS. Customers include Designer Brands, Puma, Carter’s, Perry Ellis International, Genesco, Guess, Cole Haan, Harry Rosen, Stokes and Scandinavian Designs. For details, visit jestais.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005901/en/