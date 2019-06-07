Scuf Gaming : Intellectual Property Central to the Future of Performance Controllers

Scuf
Gaming®, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming
controllers, through its patent subsidiary Ironburg Inventions, has
expanded its global patent footprint with additional patents in Europe.
With
77 granted patents and 54 pending patent applications, Scuf Gaming
expands its global coverage for Back Control Functions, Trigger Control
System, Thumbstick Control Area and side-mounted configurable Sax™
buttons (S1 and S2). Scuf Gaming is well-known for creating the category
of performance controllers, designing and manufacturing its own
controllers as well as licensing its IP to several companies, including Microsoft
for the creation of the Xbox Elite Wireless controller.
“Patents take an extremely long time to be granted, sometimes as long as
5 years, so it is gratifying to see the recent acceleration of granted
applications to protect our innovations,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO
and co-founder of Scuf Gaming. “As a young innovative company, our IP is
a core differentiator that allows us to protect our investment and
continue to push the boundaries of the next generation of gaming
controllers.”
SCUF’s patented innovations have benefitted hundreds of thousands of
gamers, professional and casual, improving performance, comfort, and
customization by enabling users to use more of their hands in a safe and
ergonomic way. SCUF features have now become required functionality for
esports professionals and competitive gamers.
About Scuf Gaming
Scuf Gaming®, innovator and creator of high-performance
gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming
controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers
as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer
a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand
use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 77
granted patents, and another 54 pending applications, focusing on four
key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the
trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area and the
side-mounted configurable SaxTM button placements.
For additional information about Scuf Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com
or follow us on Twitter,
Facebook,
Instagram,
YouTube,
Twitch,
or Snapchat.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005489/en/