Scuf Gaming : Intellectual Property Central to the Future of Performance Controllers

06/07/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

131 Granted & Pending Patents Complement Almost a Decade of Gaming Innovation

Scuf Gaming®, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, through its patent subsidiary Ironburg Inventions, has expanded its global patent footprint with additional patents in Europe.

With 77 granted patents and 54 pending patent applications, Scuf Gaming expands its global coverage for Back Control Functions, Trigger Control System, Thumbstick Control Area and side-mounted configurable Sax™ buttons (S1 and S2). Scuf Gaming is well-known for creating the category of performance controllers, designing and manufacturing its own controllers as well as licensing its IP to several companies, including Microsoft for the creation of the Xbox Elite Wireless controller.

“Patents take an extremely long time to be granted, sometimes as long as 5 years, so it is gratifying to see the recent acceleration of granted applications to protect our innovations,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and co-founder of Scuf Gaming. “As a young innovative company, our IP is a core differentiator that allows us to protect our investment and continue to push the boundaries of the next generation of gaming controllers.”

SCUF’s patented innovations have benefitted hundreds of thousands of gamers, professional and casual, improving performance, comfort, and customization by enabling users to use more of their hands in a safe and ergonomic way. SCUF features have now become required functionality for esports professionals and competitive gamers.

About Scuf Gaming

Scuf Gaming®, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 77 granted patents, and another 54 pending applications, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area and the side-mounted configurable SaxTM button placements.

For additional information about Scuf Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, or Snapchat.


