Scuf Gaming : Launches SCUF Prestige™ High-Performance Controller for Xbox One

Scuf Gaming, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, once again raises the game with the release of the SCUF Prestige for Xbox One, PC, and Mobile (Android). Offering unprecedented comfort and customization, the Prestige incorporates all the innovative features you would expect from a SCUF controller, along with an embedded lithium-ion battery, interchangeable faceplate, and integrated high-performance grip. The SCUF Prestige is a continuation of Scuf’s long-running relationship with Microsoft, which licensed Scuf Gaming's intellectual property when it built the Xbox One Elite controller in 2015, and also named SCUF as the exclusive Xbox 3rd party controller partner for professional gaming.

“We created the category for high-performance gaming controllers almost a decade ago, and our vision was for all controllers of the future to include back functions and trigger control mechanisms,” said Duncan Ironmonger, Founder and CEO of Scuf Gaming. “Fast forward to where we are today, it is very humbling to see how large the professional gaming controller market and esports industry have become. With SCUF Prestige, we’ve not only built on our institutional knowledge, but have listened to the Xbox community and incorporated new features to deliver what we believe is the best Xbox controller experience to date.”

The SCUF Prestige builds on the patented technologies introduced by Scuf Gaming: replaceable ergonomic back paddles, adjustable hair triggers, magnetic remapping of controls, quick shift trigger stops, and interchangeable thumbsticks that allow gamers to match gameplay to their personal style.

In addition, each SCUF Prestige features:

Powerful lithium-ion battery that provides up to 30 hours of playtime on a full charge

Removable faceplate for effortless controller customization and thumbstick configuration

Weight of just 262 grams, making it among the lightest high-performance controllers on the market

High-grade, rubberized grip, delivering unprecedented non-slip comfort

Mechanical hair trigger fine-tuning and redesigned quick-shift trigger stop system

Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring wireless compatibility with Xbox One, PC, and Mobile

“In today’s world of casual and competitive gaming, increased hand use is essential, whether it’s in one-on-one battle royale combat, or taking the lead on the last lap in Forza,” added Ironmonger.

Handcrafted and player-tested in the United States and United Kingdom, each SCUF Prestige is packaged with two additional thumbsticks, a 10-foot braided micro-USB cable, electromagnetic remapping key, and a SCUF key for hair trigger tuning. Available for pre-order, starting at $159.99 on scufgaming.com. Pre-orders will ship within 30 days from the date of purchase.

