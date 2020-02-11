Sculptor Capital Management : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

FORM 5
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported
[ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
OMB Number: 3235-0362
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
hours per response... 1.0
ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Levin James S
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[SCU]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____ Director
|
|
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chief Investment Officer
|
|
|
C/O SCULPTOR CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANAGEMENT, 9 WEST 57TH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STREET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
|
NEW YORK, NY 10019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
(D)
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Class A Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/23/2019
|
|
|
|
|
G
|
(1)
|
|
24885
|
|
|
D
|
$0
|
|
|
|
|
25210
|
|
I
|
Held by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trusts (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/23/2019
|
|
|
|
|
G
|
(1)
|
|
24885
|
|
|
A
|
$0
|
|
|
|
|
25210
|
|
I
|
Held by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trusts (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
362453
|
|
D
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2. Conversion
|
3. Trans.
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
5. Number of
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
Derivative
|
of
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
Derivative
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Securities
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned at
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
Amount or Number of
|
|
End of
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
Issuer's
|
(I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
|
Date
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Reflects transfers between and among trusts.
-
The Class A Shares listed here are held in trusts. Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person herein states that this filing shall not be deemed an admission that he or it is the beneficial owner of any such interests, and disclaims beneficial ownership of such interests, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
Relationships
|
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
|
Levin James S
|
|
|
|
|
|
C/O SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
|
Chief Investment Officer
|
|
9 WEST 57TH STREET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW YORK, NY 10019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Wayne N. Cohen, power of attorney for James S. Levin
|
2/10/2020
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
