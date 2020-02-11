Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sculptor Capital Management : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 12:48am EST

FORM 5

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported

[ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0362

Washington, D.C. 20549

Estimated average burden

hours per response... 1.0

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Levin James S

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.

[SCU]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended

(MM/DD/YYYY)

12/31/2019

Chief Investment Officer

C/O SCULPTOR CAPITAL

MANAGEMENT, 9 WEST 57TH

STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10019

_X_ Form Filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form Filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Class A Shares

5/23/2019

G

(1)

24885

D

$0

25210

I

Held by

Trusts (2)

Class A Shares

5/23/2019

G

(1)

24885

A

$0

25210

I

Held by

Trusts (2)

Class A Shares

362453

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2. Conversion

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Security

or Exercise

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

of

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

Price of

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Security

Derivative

Form of

Beneficial

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Securities

Derivative

Ownership

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Owned at

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Amount or Number of

End of

or Indirect

Title

Issuer's

(I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Fiscal Year

(Instr. 4)

(A)

(D)

(Instr. 4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Reflects transfers between and among trusts.
  2. The Class A Shares listed here are held in trusts. Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person herein states that this filing shall not be deemed an admission that he or it is the beneficial owner of any such interests, and disclaims beneficial ownership of such interests, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Levin James S

C/O SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Chief Investment Officer

9 WEST 57TH STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10019

Signatures

/s/ Wayne N. Cohen, power of attorney for James S. Levin

2/10/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 05:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aB2B Companies Face "Purpose Paradox"
PR
01:01aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
BU
01:01aMediasite Showcases Unified Communications Solutions at ISE 2020
GL
01:00aCOOP PANK : results for January 2020
AQ
12:58aODFJELL SE : Improved results driven by a continued recovery in Odfjell Tankers
AQ
12:55aAIRASIA BHD : Malaysia regulator fears airline expansion curbs after FAA downgrade
RE
12:53aMELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Letter and reply form to registered shareholders - election of language and means of receiving corporate communications
PU
12:48aChina's Q1 smartphone sales may halve due to coronavirus - analysts
RE
12:48aSCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:48aAMGEN : How Two Female Staff Members Found a Career in Science
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group