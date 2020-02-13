Log in
Sculptor Capital Management : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

02/13/2020 | 07:37am EST

Sculptor Capital Management Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Dividend of $0.53 per Class A Share

NEW YORK, February 13, 2020 - Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (the "Company," "Sculptor", or "Sculptor Capital") today reported GAAP Net Income attributable to Class A Shareholders ("GAAP Net Income") of $48.1 million, or $2.29 per basic and $0.80 per diluted Class A Share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $51.4 million, or $2.48 per basic and $1.57 per diluted Class A Share, for the full year 2019. Distributable Earnings(1) were $58.3 million, or $1.05 per Fully Diluted Share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $171.4 million, or $3.11 per Fully Diluted Share for the full year 2019. Adjusted Distributable Earnings(1) were $65.8 million, or $1.19 per Fully Diluted Share for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $160.9 million, or $2.92 per Fully Diluted Share, for the full year 2019. A cash dividend of $0.53 per Class A Share was declared for the fourth quarter of 2019, payable on March 3, 2020, to holders of record as of February 25, 2020.

Rob Shafir, Chief Executive Officer of Sculptor Capital, said, "We had a strong 2019 and are specifically pleased with Sculptor Master Fund's performance and the Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV launch. In 2020 we will continue to focus on our performance and client engagement across our multi-strategy, credit and real estate investment capabilities."

  • As of December 31, 2019, assets under management were $34.5 billion, up $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter largely due to $2.1 billion of net inflows, driven by the closings of Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV and a related co-investment vehicle
  • As of February 1, 2020, assets under management were $34.5 billion
  • Sculptor Master Fund was up 5.8% net for the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 14.8% net for the full year 2019
  • Sculptor Master Fund was up 2.6% net month-to-date through January 31, 2020
  • Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund was up 0.3% net for the fourth quarter of 2019, and up 1.4% net for the full year 2019

CONFERENCE CALL

Robert Shafir and Thomas Sipp, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, February 13, 2020, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The call can be accessed by dialing +1-833-224-0545 (in the U.S.) or +1-647-689-4061 (international), passcode 9835259. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Public Investors page of the Company's website (www.sculptor.com). For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a webcast replay will also be available on the Company's website.

(1) Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings are non-GAAP measures. For additional information about non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to

the Respective GAAP Measures (Unaudited)" on pages 20 through 23.

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Please see page 25 of this presentation for disclosures on forward-looking statements contained herein.

ABOUT SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. As of February 1, 2020, Sculptor Capital had approximately $34.5 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit the Company's website (www.sculptor.com).

Investor Relations Contact

Media Relations Contact

Elise King

Jonathan Gasthalter

Sculptor Capital Management

Gasthalter & Co. LP

+1-212-719-7381

+1-212-257-4170

investorrelations@sculptor.com

jg@gasthalter.com

2

Sculptor Capital Management - 4Q & Full Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

February 11, 2020

Sculptor Capital Management - 4Q & Full Year 2019 Financial Results

GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

Distribution

Assets Under

Management

Performance

Other Business Drivers

  • GAAP Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $48.1 million, or $2.29 per basic and $0.80 per diluted Class A Share, compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted Class A Share, for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • GAAP Net Income for the full year 2019 was $51.4 million, or $2.48 per basic and $1.57 per diluted Class A Share, compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $24.3 million, or $1.26 per basis and diluted Class A Share, for the full year 2018
  • Management Fees were $65.0 million for the quarter and $253.0 million for the full year 2019
  • Incentive Income was $203.2 million for the quarter and $321.6 million for the full year 2019
  • Distributable Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $58.3 million, or $1.05 per Fully Diluted Share, compared to Distributable Earnings of $16.9 million, or $0.31 per Fully Diluted Share, for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Distributable Earnings for the full year 2019 were $171.4 million, or $3.11 per Fully Diluted Share, compared to Distributable Earnings of $64.1 million, or $1.17 per Fully Diluted Share, for the full year 2018
  • Adjusted Distributable Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $65.8 million, or $1.19 per Fully Diluted Share, compared to Adjusted Distributable Earnings of $33.2 million, or $0.61 per Fully Diluted Share for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted Distributable Earnings for the full year 2019 were $160.9 million, or $2.92 per Fully Diluted Share, compared to Adjusted Distributable Earnings of $128.6 million, or $2.36 per Fully Diluted Share, for the full year 2018
  • Management Fees on an Economic Income basis were $60.4 million for the fourth quarter and $237.3 million for the full year 2019
  • Incentive Income on an Economic Income basis was $203.2 million for the fourth quarter and $321.9 million for the full year 2019
  • Cash dividend of $0.53 per Class A Share was declared, payable on March 3, 2020, to holders of record on February 25, 2020
  • As of December 31, 2019, assets under management were $34.5 billion, up $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter due to:
    • $1.6 billion of closings of Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV and a related co-investment vehicle
    • $790.0 million of net inflows in Institutional Credit Strategies driven by closing of a collateralized bond obligation and an aircraft securitization
    • Performance-relatedappreciation of $664.0, primarily in multi-strategy funds
    • Partially offset by $305.7 million of net outflows from multi-strategy funds
  • As of February 1, 2020, estimated assets under management were $34.5 billion
    • Driven by a $329.6 million close in Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV and $217.2 million of performance-related appreciation offset by approximately $479.9 million of net outflows in our multi-strategy and opportunistic credit funds
  • Sculptor Master Fund was up 5.8% net for the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 14.8% net for the full year 2019
  • Sculptor Master Fund was up 2.6% net month-to-date through January 31, 2020
  • Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund was up 0.3% net for the fourth quarter of 2019, and up 1.4% net for the full year 2019
  • The outstanding 2018 term loan facility ("Term Loan") balance was $18.0 million as of February 11, 2020

(1) For information on and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable respective financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see pages 20 through 23.

4

4Q & Full Year 2019 GAAP Financial Highlights

(dollars in millions)

FY '19

FY '18

4Q '19

3Q '19

4Q '18

Revenues

$

597.3

$

507.3

$

271.8

$

98.8

$

175.2

Management fees

253.0

281.9

65.0

63.0

68.1

Incentive income

321.6

202.9

203.2

30.4

98.1

Other revenues

16.0

16.0

3.6

3.6

4.2

Income of consolidated funds

6.7

6.5

0.0

1.8

4.8

Expenses

593.9

519.3

214.9

133.4

145.6

Compensation and benefits

418.3

312.7

173.6

78.3

94.7

Interest expense

25.0

24.2

5.8

6.3

5.3

General, administrative and other

150.0

182.0

35.5

48.3

45.3

Expenses of consolidated funds

0.6

0.4

-

0.5

0.3

Other Income (Loss)

10.3

(24.4)

3.7

(2.8)

(9.8)

Income taxes

34.1

12.5

22.0

(1.4)

12.9

Consolidated and Comprehensive

Net Loss (Income)

(20.4)

(48.9)

38.6

(36.0)

6.9

Net loss (income) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

36.2

24.9

9.5

11.5

(8.9)

Net (income) loss attributable to

redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(8.8)

(0.3)

-

(0.6)

1.0

Change in redemption value of

preferred units

44.4

-

-

-

-

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to Class A

Shareholders

$

51.4

$

(24.3)

$

48.1

$

(25.1)

$

(1.0)

Commentary FY '19 vs FY '18

  • Revenues increased period-over-period
    • Higher incentive income primarily from multi-strategy funds, partially offset by credit funds and real estate funds
    • Lower management fees primarily from lower average assets under management in multi-strategy funds
  • Expenses increased period-over-period
    • Higher bonus expense driven by higher incentive income, partially offset by lower salaries and benefits due to lower headcount
    • Higher equity-based compensation driven by the Recapitalization
    • Partially offset by lower general, administrative and other expenses
      • $19.1 million litigation provision was accrued in 2019
        • $31.8 million legal settlement accrued in 2018
      • Reductions across various operating expense categories
  • Other income increased period-over-period primarily due to investments gains
  • Income tax expense increased period-over-period due to higher profitability
  • $44.4 million change in redemption value of preferred units recorded in 2019 in connection with Recapitalization

5

Fund Performance

Annualized Returns

Returns for the Year Ended

Returns for the Year Ended

Since Inception Through

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Multi-strategy funds

Sculptor Master Fund (1)

19.6%

14.8%

-0.1%

-1.9%

16.2%

11.3%

Opportunistic credit funds

Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund

2.9%

1.4%

9.3%

6.5%

14.5%

10.5%

Total Investments

Gross IRR

Net IRR

Gross MOIC

Real estate funds

Sculptor Real Estate Fund III

29.9%

19.6%

1.6x

Quarterly Performance Highlights

    • Sculptor Master Fund
      • Performance led by Fundamental Equities with core drivers including impact of third-quarter earnings and outperformance of China-related positions
      • Merger Arbitrage was a positive contributor as we exited a number of positions
      • Convertible and Derivative Arbitrage added to performance with profits from mandatory convertibles, core arbitrage positions and robust capital markets activity
      • Structured Credit ended the year on a high note with the realization of a long-held European position
    • Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund
      • Fund continues to demonstrate strong and differentiated long-term returns
  2. See note 2 on page 24 of this presentation for important information related to the footnotes referenced on this slide.

6

Assets Under Management

The change in assets under management reflects inflows, primarily from the first close of Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV in October, the launch of a collateralized bond obligation, and our third aircraft securitization, as well as appreciation within Sculptor Master Fund. These increases were partially offset by multi-strategy outflows, as well as distributions, mainly related to funds we have decided to close.

in billions

$35.0

($0.1)

($0.2)

$0.7

$34.5

$34.5

$34.0

$2.1

$33.7

$33.0

($0.5)

$32.5

$

$32.0

$31.0

$30.0

$32.3

$32.0

December 31,

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30,

Net Inflows/

Former EMD

Distributions /

Appreciation

December 31,

February 1, 2020

2018

2019

(Outflows)

Outflows

Other Reductions

2019

7

Summary Changes to AUM

Quarterly Total AUM Rollforward

Multi-Strategy

Opportunistic

Institutional

Real Estate

(dollars in millions)

Funds

Credit Funds

Credit Strategies

Funds

Other

Total

September 30, 2019

$

9,090

$

6,042

$

14,864

$

1,780

$

175

$

31,951

Inflows / (Outflows)

(306)

(40)

790

1,643

-

2,087

of Which Former EMD Outflows

(21)

(69)

-

-

-

(90)

Distributions / Other Reductions

(7)

(13)

(5)

(40)

(167)

(232)

Appreciation / (Depreciation)(1)

555

36

62

11

-

664

December 31, 2019

$

9,332

$

6,025

$

15,711

$

3,394

$

8

$

34,470

Year-to-Date Total AUM Rollforward

Multi-Strategy

Opportunistic

Institutional

Real Estate

(dollars in millions)

Funds

Credit Funds

Credit Strategies

Funds

Other

Total

December 31, 2018

$

10,421

$

5,751

$

13,492

$

2,577

$

287

$

32,528

Inflows / (Outflows)

(2,392)

183

2,524

2,006

(63)

2,258

of Which Former EMD Outflows

(890)

(166)

(6)

-

-

(1,062)

Distributions / Other Reductions

(65)

(47)

(134)

(1,195)

(216)

(1,657)

Appreciation / (Depreciation)(1)

1,368

138

(171)

6

-

1,341

December 31, 2019

$

9,332

$

6,025

$

15,711

$

3,394

$

8

$

34,470

Includes amounts invested by the Company, its Executive Managing Directors, employees and certain other related parties for which the Company charged no management fees and received no incentive income for the periods presented. Amounts presented in this table are not the amounts used to calculate management fees and incentive income for the respective periods.

(1) See footnote 14 on page 24 of this presentation for important information.

8

Distributable Earnings & Distributions

During the distribution holiday the holders of Partner Units will not receive distributions while the public shareholders continue to participate.

Distributable Earnings (1)

Related Distributions (2)

Public

$58.3 million

4Q 2019

$11.6 million

$11.6 million

$0.53 per Class A Share

Partner Units

$1.05 per Fully Diluted Share

$0

$0.00 per Unit

Public

$171.4 million

$26.5 million

Year-to-

$1.25 per Class A Share

$26.5 million

Date

Partner Units

$3.11 per Fully Diluted Share

$0

$0.00 per Unit

  1. Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information about non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Respective GAAP Measures (Unaudited)" on pages 20 through 23.
  2. The Company targets to pay out 20-30% of Distributable Earnings excluding the effects of the TRA amendment.

9

4Q 2019 & Full Year Economic Income Financial Highlights

Economic Income(1) was $135.9 million for the full year 2019 and $62.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings(1) were $160.9 million for the full year 2019 and $65.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

(dollars in millions)

FY '19

FY '18

4Q '19

3Q '19

4Q '18

Revenues

$

575.1

$

483.2

$

267.2

$

93.5

$

166.4

Management fees

237.3

264.4

60.4

59.2

64.1

Incentive income

321.9

202.9

203.2

30.7

98.1

Other revenues

15.9

15.9

3.6

3.6

4.2

Expenses

$

439.2

$

397.3

$

204.5

$

90.6

$

135.7

Total compensation and benefits

303.7

219.0

173.7

46.2

91.8

Salaries and benefits

79.9

89.8

19.6

19.6

20.7

Bonus

223.8

129.2

154.1

26.6

71.1

General, administrative and other

125.2

154.1

28.8

42.3

38.7

Interest expense

10.3

24.2

2.0

2.1

5.2

Distributable Earnings Adjustments

FY '19

FY '18

4Q '19

3Q '19

4Q '18

Excluded expenses

$

44.0

$

64.5

$

7.5

$

23.1

$

16.4

Legal settlements and provisions

19.1

31.8

-

19.1

-

Professional services expense related to

legal settlements and the

recapitalization

24.9

32.8

7.5

4.0

16.4

Tax receivable agreement and other

payables, excluding impact of

amendment)

(19.0)

(21.8)

(4.5)

(0.6)

(13.8)

Commentary FY '19 vs FY '18

  • Revenues increased period-over-period
    • Higher incentive income primarily from multi-strategy funds, partially offset by credit funds and real estate funds
    • Lower management fees primarily from lower average assets under management in multi-strategy funds
  • Expenses increased period-over-period
    • Higher bonus expense driven by higher incentive income, partially offset by lower salaries and benefits due to lower headcount
    • Lower general, administrative and other expenses primarily due to lower legal settlements and provisions and reductions across various operating expense categories
    • Lower interest expenses due to lower average debt outstanding
  1. Economic Income, Adjusted Distributable Earnings and its components are non-GAAP measures. For more information on and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable respective financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see pages
    20 through 23.

10

Accrued Unrecognized Incentive Income

Accrued unrecognized incentive income associated with longer-term assets decreased by $3.9 million during the quarter primarily driven by recognized incentive income, partially offset by performance.

$ in millions

$300.0

$263.1

$275.2

$259.9

$257.5

$253.6

$250.0

($24.9)

$20.9

$100.9

$99.6

$105.4

$200.0

$101.4

$99.2

$150.0

$232.6

$232.6

$100.0

$158.5

$158.1

$152.9

$149.1

$143.1

$50.0

$-

$4.1

$7.4

$11.3

$7.0

$11.3

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

4Q Recognized Incentive

4Q Performance

December 31, 2019

Income

Multi-strategy funds

Opportunistic credit funds

Real estate funds

Change

11

Balance Sheet Highlights

4Q '19 Commentary

  • At quarter end, total cash, cash equivalents and long-term U.S. government obligations were $388 million
  • Subsequent to the quarter end, we paid down the Term Loan by $27 million resulting in an outstanding balance of $18 million
  • We plan to continue to strengthen our balance sheet by using a majority of our earnings, after public shareholder dividends, to pay down our existing Term Loan followed by the Preferred Units and Debt Securities

(dollars in millions)

4Q '19

3Q '19

4Q '18

Cash, cash equivalents and longer-term U.S. government obligations(1)(2)

$

388

$

389

$

495

Investments in funds, excluding employee-related investments(2)

49

29

27

Investments in CLOs, net of financing(2)

24

23

22

Term Loan(3)

(45)

(50)

(200)

Debt Securities(3)

(200)

(200)

-

Preferred Units(3)

(200)

(200)

(400)

  • Option to repay Preferred Units at 25% discount until March 31, 2021 and 10% discount April 1, 2021 through March 30, 2022
  • Option to repay Debt Securities at 5% discount if done so within nine months of repayment of Preferred Units
  1. These balances include committed cash.
  2. These items are non-GAAP measures. For information on and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable respective financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, please see pages 20 through 23.
  3. Represents principal outstanding of the debt obligations and par value of Preferred Units.

12

Appendix, Reconciliations and Disclosures

13

Fund Information

Assets Under Management as of

December 31,

Returns(1) for the Year Ended December 31,

Annualized Returns Since

2019

2018

Inception Through December 31, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Multi-Strategy Funds

Sculptor Master Fund(2)

$

8,587,306

$

9,403,028

19.6 %

14.8 %

(0.1)%

(1.9)%

16.2 %

11.3 %

Sculptor Enhanced Master Fund

667,539

689,398

29.1 %

22.6 %

(2.1)%

(3.9)%

14.3 %

9.8 %

Other funds

77,273

328,432

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

9,332,118

10,420,858

Credit

Opportunistic credit funds:

Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund

1,604,275

1,771,832

2.9 %

1.4 %

9.3 %

6.5 %

14.5 %

10.5 %

Customized Credit Focused Platform

3,251,159

3,084,883

6.8 %

4.8 %

5.9 %

4.3 %

16.7 %

12.5 %

Closed-end opportunistic credit funds

537,213

471,207

See page 15 for information on the Company's closed-end opportunistic credit funds.

Other funds

632,659

423,489

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

6,025,306

5,751,411

Institutional Credit Strategies

15,710,319

13,491,734

See page 16 for information on the Company's Institutional Credit Strategies.

21,735,625

19,243,145

Real estate funds

3,393,876

2,577,040

See page 17 for information on the Company's real estate funds.

Other

8,311

286,635

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

Total

$

34,469,930

$

32,527,678

n/m - not meaningful

See page 24 of this presentation for important information related to the footnotes referenced on this slide.

14

Fund Information (cont.)

Closed-end Opportunistic Credit Funds

Assets Under

Inception to Date as of December 31, 2019

Management

as of December 31,

Total

Total Invested

IRR

Gross

Gross(4)

Net(5)

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Commitments

Capital(3)

MOIC(6)

Closed-end Opportunistic Credit Funds (Investment Period)

Sculptor European Credit Opportunities Fund (2012-2015)(7)

$

-

$

3,867

$

459,600

$

305,487

15.7 %

11.8 %

1.5x

Sculptor Structured Products Domestic Fund II (2011-2014)(7)

54,935

71,300

326,850

326,850

19.6 %

15.5 %

2.1x

Sculptor Structured Products Offshore Fund II (2011-2014)(7)

59,288

75,666

304,531

304,531

17.1 %

13.4 %

1.9x

Sculptor Structured Products Offshore Fund I (2010-2013)(7)

4,661

6,152

155,098

155,098

23.9 %

19.1 %

2.1x

Sculptor Structured Products Domestic Fund I (2010-2013)(7)

4,363

5,472

99,986

99,986

22.7 %

18.1 %

2.0x

Other funds

413,966

308,750

414,750

53,372

n/m

n/m

n/m

$

537,213

$

471,207

$

1,760,815

$

1,245,324

n/m - not meaningful

See page 24 of this presentation for important information related to the footnotes referenced on this slide.

15

Fund Information (cont.)

Institutional Credit Strategies

Assets Under

Management

Most Recent Closing

as of December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

or Refinancing Year

Deal Size

2019

2018

Collateralized Loan Obigations

2016

$

1,062,500

$

1,001,025

$

1,003,540

2017

4,209,590

3,487,159

3,503,546

2018

7,487,273

7,080,592

7,129,033

2019

2,331,964

2,254,650

957,325

15,091,327

13,823,426

12,593,444

Aircraft Securitizations

2018

2019

696,000

497,611

680,231

1,128,000

1,052,972

-

1,824,000

1,550,583

680,231

Collateralized Bond Obligations

2019

349,550

274,183

-

Other Funds

n/a

n/a

62,127

218,059

$

17,264,877

$

15,710,319

$

13,491,734

16

Fund Information (cont.)

Real Estate Funds

Assets Under Management as

of December 31,

Inception to Date as of December 31, 2019

Total Investments

Realized/Partially Realized Investments(8)

Total

Invested

Total

Gross

Net IRR(5)

Gross

Invested

Gross

Gross

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Commitment

Capital(9)

Value(10)

IRR(11)

MOIC(12)

Capital

Total Value

IRR(11)

MOIC(12)

Real Estate Funds (Investment Period)

s

Sculptor Real Estate Fund I (2005-2010)(7)

$

-

$

13,578

$

408,081

$ 386,298

$

845,975

25.5 %

16.1 %

2.2x $

386,298

$

845,975

25.5 %

2.2x

Sculptor Real Estate Fund II (2011-2014)(7)

63,011

103,152

839,508

762,588

1,554,144

33.0 %

21.7 %

2.0x

762,588

1,554,144

33.0 %

2.0x

Sculptor Real Estate Fund III (2014-2019)(7)

535,579

1,458,499

1,500,000

1,029,731

1,666,290

29.9 %

19.6 %

1.6x

564,785

1,045,214

37.2 %

1.9x

Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV (2019-2023)(7)

1,408,049

-

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

Sculptor Real Estate Credit Fund I (2015-2020)(13)

730,349

698,318

736,225

280,785

328,812

n/m

n/m

n/m

87,921

114,286

n/m

n/m

Other funds

656,888

303,493

750,165

428,904

557,458

n/m

n/m

n/m

65,797

110,177

n/m

n/m

$

3,393,876

$

2,577,040

$

4,233,979

$2,888,306

$

4,952,679

$

1,867,389

$

3,669,796

Unrealized Investments as of December 31, 2019

Invested Capital

Total Value

Gross MOIC(12)

Real Estate Funds (Investment Period)

Sculptor Real Estate Fund I (2005-2010)(7)

$

-

$

-

-

Sculptor Real Estate Fund II (2011-2014)(7)

-

-

-

Sculptor Real Estate Fund III (2014-2019)(7)

464,946

621,076

1.3x

Sculptor Real Estate Fund IV (2019-2023)(7)

n/a

n/a

n/a

Sculptor Real Estate Credit Fund I (2015-2020)(13)

192,864

214,526

n/m

Other funds

363,107

447,281

n/m

$

1,020,917

$

1,282,883

n/a - not applicable n/m - not meaningful

See page 24 of this presentation for important information related to the footnotes referenced on this slide.

17

GAAP Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

Management fees

$

65,032

$

68,144

$

253,011

$

281,862

Incentive income

203,243

98,103

321,621

202,896

Other revenues

3,524

4,225

15,982

15,976

Income of consolidated funds

-

4,748

6,732

6,489

Total Revenues

271,799

175,220

597,346

507,223

Expenses

Compensation and benefits

173,582

94,662

418,349

312,723

Interest expense

5,846

5,256

24,900

24,179

General, administrative and other

35,474

45,329

149,961

181,977

Expenses of consolidated funds

-

303

646

406

Total Expenses

214,902

145,550

593,856

519,285

Other Income (Loss)

Changes in tax receivable agreement liability

(586)

2,218

4,776

2,218

Net losses on early retirement of debt

(104)

-

(6,375)

(14,303)

Net gains (losses) on investments

4,400

(6,041)

8,068

(7,055)

Net losses (gains) of consolidated funds

-

(5,956)

3,768

(5,200)

Total Other Income (Loss)

3,710

(9,779)

10,237

(24,340)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

60,607

19,891

13,727

(36,402)

Income taxes

22,038

12,872

34,112

12,500

Consolidated and Comprehensive Net Income (Loss)

38,569

7,019

(20,385)

(48,902)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

9,531

(9,036)

36,184

24,909

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

-

1,036

(8,745)

(291)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.

48,100

(981)

7,054

(24,284)

Change in redemption value of Preferred Units

-

-

44,364

-

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A Shareholders

$

48,100

$

(981)

$

51,418

$

(24,284)

Earnings (Loss) per Class A Share

Earnings (Loss) per Class A Share - basic

$

2.29

$

(0.05)

$

2.48

$

(1.26)

Earnings (Loss) per Class A Share - diluted

$

0.80

$

(0.05)

$

1.57

$

(1.26)

Weighted-average Class A Shares outstanding - basic

20,982,049

19,337,402

20,773,493

19,270,929

Weighted-average Class A Shares outstanding - diluted

48,788,289

19,337,402

46,300,690

19,270,929

18

GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheet - Unaudited

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

240,938

$

315,809

Restricted cash

4,501

8,075

Investments (includes assets measured at fair value of $329,435 and $361,378, including assets sold under agreements to repurchase of $95,782 and

411,426

389,897

$62,186 as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively)

Income and fees receivable

215,395

82,843

Due from related parties

15,355

20,754

Deferred income tax assets

310,557

355,025

Operating lease assets

115,810

-

Other assets, net

82,608

82,403

Assets of consolidated funds:

Investments of consolidated funds, at fair value

-

171,495

Other assets of consolidated funds

649

21,090

Total Assets

$

1,397,239

$

1,447,391

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

Liabilities

Compensation payable

$

187,180

$

105,036

Unearned incentive income

60,798

61,397

Due to related parties

211,915

281,821

Operating lease liabilities

128,043

-

Debt obligations

286,728

289,987

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

97,508

62,801

Other liabilities

59,217

63,603

Liabilities of consolidated funds:

Other liabilities of consolidated funds

389

14,541

Total Liabilities

$

1,031,778

$

879,186

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

150,000

577,660

Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

Class A Shares, $0.01 and no par value, 100,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized, 21,284,945 and 19,905,126 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

Class B Shares, $0.01 and no par value, 75,000,000 and 75,000,000 shares authorized, 29,208,952 and 29,458,948 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

213-

292-

Additional paid-in capital

117,936

3,135,841

Accumulated deficit

(343,759)

(3,564,727)

Shareholders' deficit attributable to Class A Shareholders

(225,318)

(428,886)

Shareholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

440,779

419,431

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

215,461

(9,455)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

$

1,397,239

$

1,447,391

19

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Respective GAAP

Measures - Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

4Q '19

3Q '19

4Q '18

FY '19

FY '18

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A Shareholders-GAAP

$

48,100

$

(25,140)

$

(981)

$

51,418

$

(24,284)

Change in redemption value of Preferred Units

-

-

-

(44,364)

-

Net Income (Loss) Allocated to Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.-GAAP

$

48,100

$

(25,140)

$

(981)

$

7,054

$

(24,284)

Net loss (income) allocated to Group A Units

(9,775)

(11,625)

9,627

(36,917)

(25,716)

Equity-based compensation, net of RSUs settled in cash

18,665

31,952

15,696

124,935

83,268

Adjustment to recognize deferred cash compensation in the period of grant

(18,428)

2,264

(5,103)

(11,579)

10,445

Recapitalization-relatednon-cash interest expense accretion

3,876

4,249

-

14,540

-

Income taxes

22,038

(1,446)

12,872

34,112

12,500

Net losses on early retirement of debt

104

218

-

6,375

14,303

Allocations to Group D Units

-

-

-

-

3,060

Adjustment for expenses related to compensation and profit-sharing arrangements based on fund investment performance

(338)

(2,055)

(7,716)

1,266

(3,094)

Changes in tax receivable agreement liability

586

-

(2,218)

(4,776)

(2,218)

Depreciation, amortization and net gains and losses on fixed assets

1,508

2,166

2,599

8,449

10,308

Other adjustments

(3,603)

2,348

5,912

(7,606)

7,295

Economic Income-Non-GAAP

$

62,733

$

2,931

$

30,688

$

135,853

$

85,867

Tax receivable agreement and other payables-Non-GAAP(1)

(4,460)

(592)

(13,823)

35,498

(21,785)

Distributable Earnings-Non-GAAP

$

58,273

$

2,339

$

16,865

$

171,351

$

64,082

Excluded expenses:

7,502

23,066

16,363

43,970

64,510

Legal settlements and provisions

-

19,100

-

19,100

31,750

Professional services expense related to legal settlements and the recapitalization

7,502

3,966

16,363

24,870

32,760

Effect of tax receivable agreement amendment

-

-

-

(54,453)

-

Adjusted Distributable Earnings-Non-GAAP

$

65,775

$

25,405

$

33,228

$

160,868

$

128,592

Weighted-average Class A Shares outstanding

20,982,049

20,907,021

19,337,402

20,773,493

19,270,929

Weighted-average Partner Units

29,470,327

29,495,817

29,706,825

29,534,620

30,463,932

Weighted-average Class A Restricted Share Units (RSUs)

4,836,124

4,903,263

5,437,581

4,807,905

4,826,130

Weighted-Average Fully Diluted Shares

$

55,288,500

$

55,306,101

$

54,481,808

$

55,116,018

$

54,560,991

Distributable Earnings Per Fully Diluted Share-Non-GAAP

$

1.05

$

0.04

$

0.31

$

3.11

$

1.17

Adjusted Distributable Earnings per Fully Diluted Share-Non-GAAP

$

1.19

$

0.46

$

0.61

$

2.92

$

2.36

(1) Presents an estimate of payments under the tax receivable agreement and income taxes related to the earnings for the periods presented assuming that all earnings of the Sculptor Operating Group are allocable to Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.

20

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Respective GAAP

Measures - Unaudited (cont.)

(dollars in thousands)

4Q '19

3Q '19

4Q '18

FY '19

FY '18

Management fees

$

65,032

$

62,956

$

68,144

$

253,011

$

281,862

Adjustment to management fees(1)

(4,594)

(3,793)

(4,048)

(15,760)

(17,488)

Management Fees-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

60,438

59,163

64,096

237,251

264,374

Incentive income

203,243

30,423

98,103

321,621

202,896

Adjustment to incentive income(2)

-

259

-

259

-

Incentive Income-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

203,243

30,682

98,103

321,880

202,896

Other revenues

3,524

3,646

4,225

15,982

15,976

Adjustment to other revenues(3)

-

-

-

-

(39)

Other Revenues-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

3,524

3,646

4,225

15,982

15,937

Total Revenues-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

$

267,205

$

93,491

$

166,424

$

575,113

$

483,207

Compensation and benefits

173,582

78,343

94,662

418,349

312,723

Adjustment to compensation and benefits(4)

101

(32,162)

(2,877)

(114,623)

(93,678)

Compensation and Benefits-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

$

173,683

$

46,181

$

91,785

$

303,726

$

219,045

Interest expense

5,846

6,323

5,256

24,900

24,179

Adjustment to interest expense(5)

(3,876)

(4,249)

-

(14,540)

-

Interest Expense-Economic Income Basis -Non-GAAP

$

1,970

$

2,074

$

5,256

$

10,360

$

24,179

General, administrative and other expenses

35,474

48,272

45,329

149,961

181,977

Adjustment to general, administrative and other expenses(6)

(6,649)

(5,964)

(6,652)

(24,776)

(27,864)

General, administrative and other expenses-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

28,825

42,308

38,677

125,185

154,113

Excluded expenses (7)

7,502

23,066

16,363

43,970

64,510

General, Administrative and Other Expenses Excluding Certain Expenses-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

$

21,323

$

19,242

$

22,314

$

81,215

$

89,603

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests-GAAP

(9,531)

(11,435)

9,036

(36,184)

(24,909)

Adjustment to net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(8)

9,525

11,432

(9,042)

36,173

24,888

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests-Economic Income Basis-Non-GAAP

$

(6)

$

(3)

$

(6)

$

(11)

$

(21)

See page 23 of this presentation for important information related to the footnotes referenced on this slide.

21

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Respective GAAP

Measures - Unaudited (cont.)

(dollars in thousands)

4Q '19

3Q '19

4Q '18

Cash and cash equivalents

$

240,938

126,814

315,808

Long-term U.S. government obligations

146,565

261,981

179,510

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Long-Term U.S. Government Obligations

$

387,503

$

388,795

$

495,318

Investments in CLOs

182,870

176,739

181,868

Financing related to investments in CLOs(9)

(159,341)

(153,616)

(159,692)

Investments in CLOs, net of Financing

$

23,529

$

23,123

$

22,176

Investments in funds

81,992

58,828

28,519

Investments in funds eliminated in consolidation(10)

-

-

20,380

Less: Investments related to employees(11)

(32,891)

(29,730)

(22,222)

Investments in Funds, Excluding Investments Related to Employees

$

49,101

$

29,098

$

26,677

See page 23 of this presentation for important information related to the footnotes referenced on this slide.

22

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Footnotes to Reconciliations

  1. Adjustment to present management fees net of recurring placement and related service fees, as management considers these fees a reduction in management fees, not an expense. The impact of eliminations related to the consolidated funds is also removed.
  2. Adjustment to exclude the impact of eliminations related to the consolidated funds.
  3. Adjustment to exclude gains on fixed assets.
  4. Adjustment to exclude equity-based compensation, as management does not consider these non-cash expenses to be reflective of the operating performance of the Company. However, the fair value of RSUs that are settled in cash to employees or executive managing directors is included as an expense at the time of settlement. In addition, expenses related to incentive income profit-sharing arrangements are generally recognized at the same time the related incentive income revenue is recognized, as management reviews the total compensation expense related to these arrangements in relation to any incentive income earned by the relevant fund. Further, deferred cash compensation is expensed in full in the year granted for Economic Income, rather than over the service period for GAAP. Distributions to the Group D Units are also excluded, as management reviews operating performance at the Sculptor Operating Group level, where substantially all of the Company's operations are performed, prior to making any income allocations.
  5. Adjustment to exclude non-cash interest, expense accretion on Debt Securities issued in exchange for Preferred Units in connection with the recapitalization. Upon exchange, Debt Securities were recognized at fair value and are being accreted to par value over time through interest expense for GAAP; however, management does not consider this interest accretion to be reflective of the operating performance of the Company.
  6. Adjustment to exclude depreciation, amortization and losses on fixed assets, as management does not consider these items to be reflective of the operating performance of the Company. Additionally, recurring placement and related service fees are excluded, as management considers these fees a reduction in management fees, not an expense.
  7. Adjustments to exclude legal settlements and provisions, and professional services expenses related to settlements, as well as the recapitalization and related strategic actions.
  8. Adjustment to exclude amounts attributable to the executive managing directors on their interests in the Sculptor Operating Group, as management reviews the operating performance of the Company at the Sculptor Operating Group level. The Company conducts substantially all of its activities through the Sculptor Operating Group.
  9. Adjustment to reduce the investments in CLOs by related financing, including CLO investments loans and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.
  10. Adjustment to add back investments in funds that are eliminated in consolidation.
  11. Adjustment to exclude investments in funds made on behalf of certain employees and executive managing directors, including deferred compensation arrangements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Earnings is a measure of operating performance that equals Economic Income less amounts related to the tax receivable agreement and other payables. Economic Income and certain balance sheet measures presented on page 12 exclude the adjustments described above that are required for presentation of the Company's results and financial positions on a GAAP basis.

Adjusted Distributable Earnings exclude the effects of the tax receivable agreement amendment recorded in the second quarter of 2019, legal settlements and provision expense recorded, as well as professional services expenses related to the SEC and U.S. Department of Justice settlement, recapitalization and related strategic actions. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2019, Adjusted Distributable Earnings only excluded the effects of the tax receivable agreement amendment and legal settlements and provision expense. Management adjusted the calculation of this measure to more closely align with how it assesses the Company's financial performance. Prior periods in this presentation have been recast to conform to the revised presentation.

For purposes of calculating Distributable Earnings and Adjusted Distributable Earnings per Share, the Company assumes that all the interests held by its current and former executive managing directors in the Sculptor Operating Group (collectively, "Partner Units"), as well as Class A Restricted Share Units ("RSUs"), have been converted on a one-to-one basis into Class A Shares ("Fully Diluted Shares"). As of December 31, 2019, there were 3,410,000 Group P Units outstanding and 1,000,000 performance-based restricted share units ("PSUs"). Group P Units and PSUs do not participate in the economics of the Company until certain service and market-performance conditions are met; therefore, the Company will not include the Group P Units or PSUs in Fully Diluted Shares until such conditions are met. As of December 31, 2019, the service and market-performance conditions had not yet been met.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's GAAP Net Income or cash flow from operations, or as indicative of liquidity or the cash available to fund operations. You are encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the Company's non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in such presentations. The Company's non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management uses Economic Income and Distributable Earnings, among other financial information, as the basis on which it evaluates the financial performance of the Company and makes resource allocation and other operating decisions, as well as to determine the earnings available to distribute as dividends to holders of the Company's Class A Shares and to the Company's executive managing directors. Management considers it important that investors review the same operating information that it uses. Management uses Adjusted Distributable Earnings as a supplemental measure on which to evaluate the performance of the Company's core business by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of the Company's core operating performance. These measures are presented to provide a more comparable view of the Company's operating results year-over-year and the Company believes that providing these measures on a supplemental basis to the Company's GAAP results is helpful to shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company's business.

23

Fund Information - Footnotes

Fund Information - Footnotes

  1. The return information reflected in these tables represents, where applicable, the composite performance of all feeder funds that comprise each of the master funds presented. Gross return information is generally calculated using the total return of all feeder funds, net of all fees and expenses except management fees and incentive income of such feeder funds and master funds and the returns of each feeder fund include the reinvestment of all dividends and other income. Net return information is generally calculated as the gross returns less management fees and incentive income (except incentive income on unrealized gains attributable to investments in certain funds that the Company, as investment manager, determines lack a readily ascertainable fair value, are illiquid or should be held until the resolution of a special event or circumstance ("Special Investments") that could reduce returns on these investments at the time of realization). Return information also includes realized and unrealized gains and losses attributable to Special Investments and initial public offering investments that are not allocated to all investors in the feeder funds. Investors that were not allocated Special Investments and/or initial public offering investments may experience materially different returns. The performance calculation for the Sculptor Master Fund excludes realized and unrealized gains and losses attributable to currency hedging specific to certain investors investing in Sculptor Master Fund in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar.
  2. The annualized returns since inception are those of the Sculptor Multi-Strategy Composite, which represents the composite performance of all accounts that were managed in accordance with the Company's broad multi-strategy mandate that were not subject to portfolio investment restrictions or other factors that limited the Company's investment discretion since inception on April 1, 1994. Performance is calculated using the total return of all such accounts net of all investment fees and expenses of such accounts, except incentive income on unrealized gains attributable to Special Investments that could reduce returns in these investments at the time of realization, and the returns include the reinvestment of all dividends and other income. For the period from April 1, 1994 through December 31, 1997, the returns are gross of certain overhead expenses that were reimbursed by the accounts. Such reimbursement arrangements were terminated at the inception of the Sculptor Master Fund on January 1, 1998. The size of the accounts comprising the composite during the time period shown vary materially. Such differences impacted the Company's investment decisions and the diversity of the investment strategies followed. Furthermore, the composition of the investment strategies the Company follows is subject to its discretion, has varied materially since inception and is expected to vary materially in the future. As of December 31, 2019, the gross and net annualized returns since the Sculptor Master Fund's inception on January 1, 1998 were 12.7% and 8.6%, respectively.
  3. Represents funded capital commitments net of recallable distribution to investors.
  4. Gross internal rate of return ("IRR") for the Company's closed-end opportunistic credit funds represents the estimated, unaudited, annualized return based on the timing of cash inflows and outflows for the fund as ofDecember 31, 2019, including the fair value of unrealized investments as of such date, together with any appreciation or depreciation from related hedging activity. Gross IRR does not include the effects of management fees or incentive income, which would reduce the return, and includes the reinvestment of all fund income.
  5. Net IRR is calculated as described in footnotes (4) and (11), but is reduced by management fees and for the real estate funds other fund-level fees and expenses not adjusted for in the calculation of gross IRR. Net IRR is further reduced by accrued and paid incentive income, which will be payable upon the distribution of each fund's capital in accordance with the terms of the relevant fund. Accrued incentive income may be higher or lower at such time. The net IRR represents a composite rate of return for a fund and does not reflect the net IRR specific to any individual investor.
  6. Gross multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") for the Company's closed-end opportunistic credit funds is calculated by dividing the sum of the net asset value of the fund, accrued incentive income, life-to-date incentive income and management fees paid and any non-recallable distributions made from the fund by the invested capital.
  7. These funds have concluded their investment periods, and therefore the Company expects assets under management for these funds to decrease as investments are sold and the related proceeds are distributed to the investors in these funds.
  8. An investment is considered partially realized when the total amount of proceeds received, including dividends, interest or other distributions of income and return of capital, represents at least 50% of invested capital.
  9. Invested capital represents total aggregate contributions made for investments by the fund.
  10. Total value represents the sum of realized distributions and the fair value of unrealized and partially realized investments as of December 31, 2019. Total value will be impacted (either positively or negatively) by future economic and other factors. Accordingly the total value ultimately realized will likely be higher or lower than the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019.
  11. Gross IRR for the Company's real estate funds represents the estimated, unaudited, annualized return based on the timing of cash inflows and outflows for the aggregated investments as ofDecember 31, 2019, including the fair value of unrealized and partially realized investments as of such date, together with any unrealized appreciation or depreciation from related hedging activity. Gross IRR is not adjusted for estimated management fees, incentive income or other fees or expenses to be paid by the fund, which would reduce the return.
  12. Gross MOIC for the Company's real estate funds is calculated by dividing the value of a fund's investments by the invested capital, prior to adjustments for incentive income, management fees or other expenses to be paid by the fund.
  13. This fund has invested less than half of its committed capital; therefore, IRR and MOIC information is not presented, as it is not meaningful.
  14. Appreciation (depreciation) reflects the aggregate net capital appreciation (depreciation) for the entire period and is presented on a total return basis, net of all fees and expenses (except incentive income on Special Investments), and includes the reinvestment of all dividends and other income. Management fees and incentive income vary by product. Appreciation/(depreciation) within Institutional Credit Strategies includes the effects of changes in the par value of the underlying collateral of the CLOs, foreign currency translation changes in the measurement of assets under management of our European CLOs and changes in the portfolio appraisal values for aircraft securitizations.

24

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and earnings presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events, its operations and its financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "opportunity," "comfortable," "assume," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "achieve," "see," "think," "position" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon historical information and on the Company's current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this or other forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, estimates, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: global economic, business, market and geopolitical conditions; U.S. and foreign regulatory developments relating to, among other things, financial institutions and markets, government oversight, fiscal and tax policy; the outcome of third-party litigation involving the Company; the consequences of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act settlements with the SEC and the U.S.

Department of Justice and any claims arising therefrom; whether the Company realizes all or any of the anticipated benefits from the Recapitalization and other related transactions; whether the Recapitalization and other related transactions result in any increased or unforeseen costs, indemnifications obligations or have an impact on the Company's ability to retain existing fund investor capital; the Company's ability to successfully compete for fund investors, assets, professional talent and investment opportunities; the Company's ability to retain its active executive managing directors, managing directors and other investment professionals; the Company's successful formulation and execution of its business and growth strategies; the Company's ability to appropriately manage conflicts of interest and tax and other regulatory factors relevant to its business; and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, investment performance, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's assumptions or estimates prove to be incorrect, its actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors are not and should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and risks that are included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including but not limited to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, dated March 15, 2019, as well as may be updated from time to time in the Company's other SEC filings. There may be additional risks, uncertainties and factors that the Company does not currently view as material or that are not known. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Sculptor Capital fund.

The Company files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information required by the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC. The Company makes available free of charge on its website (www.sculptor.com) its annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and any amendment to those filings as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with or furnished to the SEC. The Company also uses its website to distribute company information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's website, in addition to its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcast.

25

Disclaimer

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 12:36:03 UTC
