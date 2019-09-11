Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ScyllaDB Secures $25 Million to Open Source Amazon DynamoDB-compatible API

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:01am EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the real-time big data database company, today announced that it has received $25 million in funding to meet increasing demand for a highly scalable, highly performant NoSQL database. Already outstripping Apache Cassandra, ScyllaDB will use the new funds to offer a better, faster open source alternative to Amazon DynamoDB.

Since launching in 2015, Scylla has replaced Cassandra at hundreds of leading organizations, including Comcast, GE, Grab, IBM, Opera Software, Samsung and Starbucks. Expanding on that effort, ScyllaDB today launched an API that enables DynamoDB users to effortlessly migrate to ScyllaDB’s free open source database.

“Now that our product has matured, we’ve expanded our APIs with new capabilities and added deployment options for our as-a-service offering to run on multi-cloud infrastructure,” said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. “Remaining true to our open source roots, we’re now providing an OSS, upstream-first alternative to the popular DynamoDB database. That means DynamoDB users will be able to run their applications everywhere, extend the database, gain in-depth observability with Grafana, enjoy better, lower latency — and all this at a fraction of the price.”

The round was led by Eight Roads Ventures and brings the total amount raised by ScyllaDB to date to $60 million. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and TLV Partners also participated in the round. In addition to developing the DynamoDB-compatible API, ScyllaDB will use the additional funding to expand its engineering department and double its global sales and marketing team.

Davor Hebel, the head of the European team for Eight Roads Ventures, led this investment and will join ScyllaDB’s board of directors. He commented, “Scylla is poised to transform the global database market, replacing existing vendors who cannot meet the scale, price or performance needs that most organizations have. Scylla has a world-class technical team, a deep tech product and has already shown impressive performance. We are excited to begin this partnership and work together to build a leading global database platform.”

Adam Fisher, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, which led Scylla's Series A round of financing in 2013, praised the company's emphasis on product cost efficiency.

“For enterprises, total cost of ownership is key,” Fisher said. “The genius of ScyllaDB is that it offers best-in-class performance along with the lowest total cost. Whereas normally you have to choose one or the other, with Scylla you get both. That gives it a powerful competitive advantage that has helped it win adoption with enterprise customers like Comcast and Grab.”

The funding news comes ahead of ScyllaDB’s annual user conference, Scylla Summit 2019, November 5-6 at the Parc 55 hotel in San Francisco, featuring speakers from Fortune 500 companies like Capital One and Comcast, and fast-growing Internet companies like Fanatics and Grab.

For more information about ScyllaDB or to download Scylla Open Source, go to www.scylladb.com.

About ScyllaDB
Scylla is the real-time big data database. Fully compatible with Apache Cassandra, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra. Comcast, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Grab, MediaMath, AppNexus, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact
Chris Ulbrich
415 848 9175
scylladb-pr@firebrand.marketing

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aDARKSTAR VENTURES : Kathy Ireland Worldwide Brand MI VI Launches Smart Luggage as Part of Strategic Partnership With Samsara
PR
08:21aBLACKROCK GREATER EURO INV TST : Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
08:21a174 POWER GLOBAL : Closes Financing for Utility-Scale Solar Power Plant
BU
08:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Stock Exchange Makes $37 Billion Offer for LSE -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:19aPERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC : - Performance Shipping Inc :. Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notice
AQ
08:18aMedicine Man Technologies Enters into Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Strawberry Fields, an Integrated Operator in Southern Colorado
PR
08:17aSIIC ENVIRONMENT HLDG : Voluntary Announcement Share Repurchase
PU
08:17aSOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FNNCR OLTNA : Current Report - 11.09.2019 Litigation
PU
08:17aTHALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 2 to 6 September 2019 (in French only)
PU
08:17aAMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Amendment or Waiver to Code of Ethics, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group