Scytale Announces Industry-First Service Identity Management for the Cloud Native Enterprise

Scytale Inc., a founding contributor to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s (CNCF) SPIFFE and SPIRE projects, today announced Scytale Enterprise, a cloud-based subscription offering that enables enterprise IT security engineering teams to standardize and accelerate service authentication across cloud, container, and on-premise infrastructure.

As enterprises adopt cloud computing and containers, they end up working with additional, platform-specific identity providers. Authenticating applications or software services across platforms requires a tremendous effort and hinders cloud or container migration efforts and development velocity. Scytale delivers a flexible yet consistent solution for authenticating services, regardless of which platform they run on. Using the open-source SPIFFE and SPIRE projects as a foundation, Scytale’s solution is designed from the ground up to support secure authentication for elastically scaled and ephemeral cloud-native services.

“According to our research, the need to unify access controls across cloud and on-premises infrastructure is the most significant challenge organizations face today with responsibly delivering business services,” noted Steve Brasen, Research Director with Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). “Scytale’s approach is particularly exciting for its focus on unifying access controls to services across complex, hybrid IT ecosystems. By consolidating authentication practices for all services, organizations will greatly simplify IT service orchestration as they transition to cloud environments while achieving security assurance.”

Designed in collaboration with several Fortune 100 organizations, Scytale Enterprise offers the following key features:

Platform agnostic service identity: Securely and scalably connect services across heterogeneous platforms.

Securely and scalably connect services across heterogeneous platforms. Designed for dynamic environments: Easily manage identity in today’s cloud and containerized environments.

Easily manage identity in today’s cloud and containerized environments. Policy-driven automated lifecycle management: Automates steps such as identity issuance, attestation, and certificate rotation according to multi-factor policies.

Automates steps such as identity issuance, attestation, and certificate rotation according to multi-factor policies. Centralized directory: Provides a centralized directory for all service identities alongside any related on-premise IdPs.

Provides a centralized directory for all service identities alongside any related on-premise IdPs. Based on an open-source standard (SPIFFE) which is designed by industry leaders, ensuring flexibility and security.

"I've seen first hand the challenge businesses face when it comes to service identity," said Ken Adler, Principal Consultant at ThoughtWorks. "This is especially true when migrating services to run on Kubernetes in the public could. I'm excited about Scytale's ability to decrease complexity and accelerate enterprise-wide digital transformation."

"For two years, Scytale has worked diligently with a varied group of enterprises who are at different points along their journey to the hybrid cloud,” said Sunil James, CEO of Scytale. "Shepherding the SPIFFE and SPIRE open-source projects was Scytale’s first step toward helping expedite that journey. Scytale Enterprise is the second step, empowering our Fortune 1000 customers to easily and rapidly extend their existing on-premise service authentication frameworks to their burgeoning public cloud infrastructure. We're excited to help enterprise CIOs and CISOs unlock the velocity promise of the cloud."

Scytale also announced today the close of a $5 million investment, with participation from Bain Capital, Bessemer Ventures, TechOperators, and Work-Bench.

