Scytale Announces Industry-First Service Identity Management for the Cloud Native Enterprise

Scytale Inc., a founding contributor to the Cloud Native Computing
Foundation’s (CNCF) SPIFFE and SPIRE projects, today announced Scytale
Enterprise, a cloud-based subscription offering that enables enterprise
IT security engineering teams to standardize and accelerate service
authentication across cloud, container, and on-premise infrastructure.
As enterprises adopt cloud computing and containers, they end up working
with additional, platform-specific identity providers. Authenticating
applications or software services across platforms requires a tremendous
effort and hinders cloud or container migration efforts and development
velocity. Scytale delivers a flexible yet consistent solution for
authenticating services, regardless of which platform they run on. Using
the open-source SPIFFE and SPIRE projects as a foundation, Scytale’s
solution is designed from the ground up to support secure authentication
for elastically scaled and ephemeral cloud-native services.
“According to our research, the need to unify access controls across
cloud and on-premises infrastructure is the most significant challenge
organizations face today with responsibly delivering business services,”
noted Steve Brasen, Research Director with Enterprise Management
Associates (EMA). “Scytale’s approach is particularly exciting for its
focus on unifying access controls to services across complex, hybrid IT
ecosystems. By consolidating authentication practices for all services,
organizations will greatly simplify IT service orchestration as they
transition to cloud environments while achieving security assurance.”
Designed in collaboration with several Fortune 100 organizations,
Scytale Enterprise offers the following key features:
-
Platform agnostic service identity: Securely and scalably
connect services across heterogeneous platforms.
-
Designed for dynamic environments: Easily manage identity in
today’s cloud and containerized environments.
-
Policy-driven automated lifecycle management: Automates steps
such as identity issuance, attestation, and certificate rotation
according to multi-factor policies.
-
Centralized directory: Provides a centralized directory for all
service identities alongside any related on-premise IdPs.
-
Based on an open-source standard (SPIFFE) which is designed by
industry leaders, ensuring flexibility and security.
"I've seen first hand the challenge businesses face when it comes to
service identity," said Ken Adler, Principal Consultant at ThoughtWorks.
"This is especially true when migrating services to run on Kubernetes in
the public could. I'm excited about Scytale's ability to decrease
complexity and accelerate enterprise-wide digital transformation."
"For two years, Scytale has worked diligently with a varied group of
enterprises who are at different points along their journey to the
hybrid cloud,” said Sunil James, CEO of Scytale. "Shepherding the SPIFFE
and SPIRE open-source projects was Scytale’s first step toward helping
expedite that journey. Scytale Enterprise is the second step, empowering
our Fortune 1000 customers to easily and rapidly extend their existing
on-premise service authentication frameworks to their burgeoning public
cloud infrastructure. We're excited to help enterprise CIOs and CISOs
unlock the velocity promise of the cloud."
Scytale also announced today the close of a $5 million investment, with
participation from Bain Capital, Bessemer Ventures, TechOperators, and
Work-Bench.
Scytale will be demonstrating Scytale Enterprise at RSA 2019
(Booth#103). Enterprises can request a demo
here.
About Scytale
Founded in 2017 by seasoned engineers from Amazon Web Services, Google,
Okta, PagerDuty, and Duo Security, Scytale helps enterprise security
engineering teams standardize and accelerate service authentication
across cloud, container, and on-premise infrastructures. For more
information visit scytale.io.
Resources
Scytale
Enterprise Product Page
Scytale
Enterprise Datasheet
Scytale
Funding Announcement
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005286/en/