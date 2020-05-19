Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SeABank Maintains B1 Rating from Moody's in 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:23am EDT

HANOI, Vietnam, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody's - one of the three most prestigious credit rating agencies in the world announced to maintain the result of B1 long-term rating for Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank - Vietnam) in Moody's periodic review. This result reflects the Bank's financial capacity, good risk management and long-term development opportunities.

This result reflects the SeABank's financial capacity, good risk management and long-term development opportunities.

Moody's is one of the leading international credit rating agencies, therefore, Moody's ratings are always an important measure for international investors around the world to consider the capacity, financial health and credibility of the rated entity.

Accordingly, based on business results as well as SeABank's management, Moody's maintain the results of B1 long-term rating. Factors such as equity, profitability, debt solvency, asset quality, capital, liquidity, risk management in 2019 have significantly contributed to a positive result for SeABank in this rating in the context of the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic to the world in general and Vietnam in particular.

As of December 31, 2019, SeABank had total consolidated assets of VND 157,398 billion, equity of nearly VND 10,926 billion. Profit before tax reached VND 1,391 billion. Return on equity (ROE) was 12.03%. Besides, 2019 is also the marked year of SeABank when it was approved by the State Bank of Vietnam to apply Basel II standards with capital edequacy ratio reaching 12.12%, higher than the minimum of 8.0% according to regulations.

By the end of the 2020's first quarter, despite Covid-19 pandemic, SeABank proactively offers many anti-pandemic solutions to ensure operational safety, deploy many credit packages to support customers suffering from pandemic and flexibly transform business strategy focusing on services, digital banking, cut off several types of transaction fees on digital banking channels through Internet Banking (SeANet) and SeAMoblie application.

In addition to these solutions, in order to contribute to the Government and people nationwide, SeABank and BRG Group donated VND 5 billion for prevention of Covid-19 pandemic; Besides, SeABank Trade Union also donated VND 400 million to prevent the pandemic and drought in the Mekong Delta. Recently, SeABank with the support of BRG Group and donors, also presented 16,052 necessities gifts, including 42.7 tons of rice, more than 115,000 packs of instant noodles and necessities for poor people in difficult circumstances across 25 provinces of the country. The total budget for implementing the program is nearly VND 1.4 billion.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seabank-maintains-b1-rating-from-moodys-in-2020-301061370.html

SOURCE SEABANK


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aGOSSAMER BIO : Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes due 2027
BU
01:23aCHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH : sources
RE
01:23aMPOWER : Second solar farm contract executed
PU
01:23aAOYAMA ZAISAN : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
01:18aSony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for $3.7 billion - Nikkei
RE
01:15aAveXis receives EC approval and activates “Day One” access program for Zolgensma®, the only gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
GL
01:13aROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL : Interim Statement Q1/2020
PU
01:13aSONOVA : View webcast
PU
01:13aNSI N : announces take-up of stock dividend
PU
01:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Standstill and Settlement Deed
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group