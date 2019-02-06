Sea Coast Exclusive Properties Extends International Luxury Market Exposure with First Team Merger

San Diego, CA, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the start of 2019, First Team Real Estate welcomed agents from Sea Coast Exclusive Properties to join their family, and with that extension came a burst of marketing benefits and unmatched luxury alliances for Sea Coast associates.

With a full arsenal of high-end luxury affiliates, the First Team | Sea Coast partnership brings a fresh approach to the San Diego County luxury market and beyond.



First Team Real Estate and Sea Coast partner to extend international marketing exposure to homeowners in San Diego.









Together, Sea Coast Exclusive Properties and First Team Real Estate claim the title as #1 independent brokerage in marketshare in Carlsbad, Encinitas, and Oceanside. The team’s domination in these areas allows them to claim exclusive international luxury network affiliations that other brokerages cannot measure up to. Associates with Sea Coast are not only affiliated with Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, but now they also have access to all that Luxury Portfolio International has to offer in exposing exclusive property listings to millions of consumers across the world.

As a division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Luxury Portfolio functions on an invitation-only platform: unlike franchises, this luxury leader works to set its members up for success without having to compete for it, offering exclusive invitations to those with high luxury marketshares and providing a global network that spans over 6 continents. Ultimately, this team-building, family-oriented mindset serves to unite agents with the tools they deserve that will help them reach the top—as evidenced by Luxury Portfolio exceeding well-known franchises like Sotheby’s Realty and Coldwell Banker in sales volume.

Luxury Portfolio’s business model reflects the ideology that Sea Coast and First Team put into practice: people come first. “First Team offers what no other brokerage can offer in support of associates and consumers,” states Vice President and General Manager of Sea Coast, Loren Sanders. “We now face international exposure from qualified, high-net-worth buyers that would have otherwise been unattainable on our own. Real estate franchises in our area simply can’t come close to what is now the fastest growing brokerage in Southern California.”

Sea Coast agents in Carlsbad, Encinitas, and Oceanside proudly advance into 2019 with an arsenal of marketing tools that are now accessible to them through their membership with Luxury Portfolio: premiere, first-page positions on Google that target luxury consumers; partnerships with the Wall Street Journal, HGTV, and LUXE Interiors + Design; and tools like LuxeIntel and LuxeAnalytics, which market to affluent buyers and analyze global web traffic. First Team’s belief in “togetherness” facilitates the brokerage’s principle that their associates deserve to be supported with state-of-the-art services that enable them to get to the customer first and allow them to service their customers in the manner that they wished to be serviced by exceeding their expectations in every transaction. Simply stated by Michael Mahon, President of First Team Real Estate, “Together with Sea Coast family members, we are making a difference in the communities we call home.”

Attachments

Joe Burke First Team 949 988 3049 joeburke@firstteam.com