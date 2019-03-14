Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sea Foam Launches Marine PRO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 11:18am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Foam is motoring into the marine market with a new fuel system treatment specifically developed for boat engines.

SEA FOAM MOTORS INTO MARINE MARKET

Marine PRO, launched just in time for boating season, is a complete marine fuel system treatment specially formulated to help marine engines run smoother and last longer. It's always working in fuel to do the three things experienced boat owners demand: clean, lubricate, and stabilize fuel.

"Marine PRO is the solution for marine engine owners and technicians dealing with the hard starting, throttle hesitation, misfiring, and other fuel-related issues that have always caused problems on the water," says Mark Hanson, President at Sea Foam Sales Company.

And like Sea Foam's well-established Motor Treatment, Marine PRO is safe, easy to use, and doesn't contain harsh chemicals or detergents. Just add it to the fuel for any 2- or 4-stroke gasoline marine engine—inboard or outboard.

For experienced boaters like fishing legend Al Lindner, Marine PRO is a natural extension for a company that's already well-trusted. His associate Jeremy Smith, operations manager at Lindner Media Productions, agrees.  "A product specifically developed for marine use is going to give a lot of people confidence, who have had experience with Sea Foam already," Smith says. "Even though Motor Treatment might be a great product I think Marine PRO is something boat owners will really jump on board with."

Marine PRO will be available in Fleet Farm stores starting in March, and more widely available during the summer.

About Sea Foam Sales Company
Twin Cities-based Sea Foam Sales Company has been a trusted leader in engine fuel treatments, engine fluid treatments, lubricants, and other specialty products since 1942. Founded on a single product developed for the marine market that gave it its name, Sea Foam has since grown to include a wide range of products for the automotive aftermarket and related industries, and is distributed nationwide. For more information about Sea Foam Sales Company, go to seafoamsales.com.

Website: https://seafoamsales.com/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sea-foam-launches-marine-pro-300812023.html

SOURCE Sea Foam Sales Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Acquires Two Solar Projects from BayWa r.e.
PR
11:46aLENDINGTREE : San Antonio Tops List of Cities with Highest Credit Card Utilization Rate
PR
11:46aSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (BPI)
BU
11:46aEIZO : Introduces Its First IP Decoding Box with Dual 4K Output and Direct Connection to up to 64 IP Cameras for Security & Surveillance
AQ
11:46aVITALACY : Releases Patient Safety White Paper, “Finding New Ways to Prevent Healthcare-Acquired Infections and Conditions”
BU
11:45aBBVA COMPASS : commits to providing financial education to 10,000 adults in 2019
PR
11:44aGIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WRSZW : 2/2019 - Conversion of some series A preferred registered shares into series B bearer shares
PU
11:44aBOSSARD : expands its engineering services
PU
11:44aTHOMSON REUTERS : Corporate law departments must adapt and respond to demonstrate value in complex environment | Thomson Reuters
PU
11:43aDIGNITANA : CEO William Cronin to Speak at Aktiedagen Stockholm
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.