Sea Limited : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
08/22/2018 | 01:01am CEST
Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its
financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
“Sea again delivered strong results in the second quarter of 2018 as we
capitalized on our ability to anticipate and quickly adapt to evolving
industry dynamics,” said Forrest Li, Chairman and Group Chief Executive
Officer of Sea. “Shopee continued to expand rapidly across all markets,
strengthening its leadership in the region. Our monetization strategy
for Shopee is delivering ahead of expectations, even at this early
stage. Marketplace revenue surged by more than 69% sequentially to
US$37.3 million, as more merchants invested in our value-added services
to deepen engagement with their customers. GMV increased more than 14%
sequentially to US$2.2 billion, while sales and marketing expenses as a
percentage of GMV continued to decline as our growing scale enabled
further cost efficiencies.”
Mr. Li continued, “In digital entertainment, our efforts to deepen our
diversification into mobile games, self-development, and new markets
globally are yielding encouraging results. In the month of June,
self-developed game revenue accounted for approximately 13% of adjusted
digital entertainment revenue, a new record high, driven by the breakout
success of our first self-developed global hit, Free Fire.”
Second Quarter 2018 Key Metrics
-
Group
-
Total adjusted revenue was US$219.6 million, up 71.0% year-on-year
from US$128.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 and up 11.4%
quarter-on-quarter from US$197.0 million for the first quarter of
2018.
-
Total adjusted EBITDA was US$(161.9) million, compared to
US$(50.9) million for the second quarter of 2017 and US$(144.7)
million for the first quarter of 2018.
-
Digital Entertainment
-
Adjusted revenue was US$139.1 million, up 19.0% year-on-year from
US$116.9 million for the second quarter of 2017 and a decrease of
4.7% quarter-on-quarter from US$146.0 million for the first
quarter of 2018. The quarter-on-quarter drop was primarily
attributable to a decrease in the number of paying users in
Vietnam, as a result of measures launched in April by Vietnam’s
leading mobile operators to restrict the use of prepaid telco
cards for online game top-ups. We are actively strengthening
alternative top-up channels to assist our paying users in Vietnam.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was US$48.6 million, up 20.8% year-on-year from
US$40.2 million for the second quarter of 2017 and decreased 11.6%
quarter-on-quarter from US$55.0 million for the first quarter of
2018.
-
Quarterly active users (“QAUs”) reached 160.6 million, an increase
of 150.2% year-on-year from 64.2 million for the second quarter of
2017 and up 26.8% quarter-on-quarter from 126.7 million for the
first quarter of 2018.
-
Average revenue per user (“ARPU”) was US$0.9 compared to US$1.8
for the second quarter of 2017 and US$1.2 for the first quarter of
2018.
-
E-commerce
-
Gross merchandise value (“GMV”) was US$2.2 billion, an increase of
170.6% year-on-year from US$821.2 million for the second quarter
of 2017 and up 14.4%quarter-on-quarter from US$1.9
billion for the first quarter of 2018.
-
Gross orders for the quarter totaled 127.8 million, an increase of
180.9% year-on-year from 45.5 million for the second quarter of
2017 and up 14.7% quarter-on-quarter from 111.4 million for the
first quarter of 2018.
-
Adjusted revenue was US$58.8 million, up 2,164.7% year-on-year
from US$2.6 million for the second quarter of 2017 and up 74.3%
quarter-on-quarter from US$33.7 million for the first quarter of
2018. Adjusted revenue included US$37.3 million of marketplace
revenue1 and US$21.5 million of product revenue2.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was US$(188.3) million, compared to US$(76.2)
million for the second quarter of 2017 and US$(179.6) million for
the first quarter of 2018.
-
Sales and marketing as a percentage of GMV stood at 6.2%, and
improved from 6.8% for the second quarter of 2017 and 6.6% for the
first quarter of 2018.
-
Digital Financial Services
-
Gross transaction value of our digital financial services as a
whole (“GTV”) was US$2.5 billion, an increase of 608.0%
year-on-year from US$348.0 million for the second quarter of 2017
and up 44.7% quarter-on-quarter from US$1.7 billion for the first
quarter of 2018. The growth was attributable to the payment
processing services provided by AirPay to Shopee in most of our
markets, which, depending on the operational arrangement in each
relevant market, may include payments from buyers to Shopee
accounts under Shopee Guarantee as well as outgoing payments from
Shopee accounts to Shopee seller accounts that are operationally
handled by AirPay.
_____________________________________
1
Marketplace revenue mainly consists of commission and advertising income
and revenue generated from other value-added services.
2
Product revenue mainly consists of revenue generated from direct sales.
Strategic Business Updates
Digital Entertainment
As growing smartphone penetration continues to improve access to online
games globally, Garena has taken steps to leverage our leading position
in the industry and our clear competitive strengths to capture the
growth opportunities ahead. In particular, we have focused on three key
strategic initiatives – moving from PC-only to mobile-first, moving from
pure game publishing to both game publishing and development, and
expanding from a regional footprint to a global presence.
These efforts continue to generate positive results. In June 2018,
approximately 73% of our adjusted revenue for digital entertainment was
derived from mobile games, approximately 13% was generated by our
self-developed game, and approximately 7% was derived from outside the
seven core markets in our region.
Free Fire, our first self-developed hit game, remains one of the
leading games in the battle royale category in our region, and during
the quarter was among the top-ranked games in its category in the App
Store and on the Google Play Store in several non-core markets,
including Brazil and Mexico. Its daily active user (“DAU”) count has
reached a record high of more than 16 million. With the development of
various monetization features in the game such as the season pass
concept, we see encouraging results from monetizing the game, which
accounted for an increasingly significant share of our adjusted revenue
for digital entertainment.
Moreover, we continue to explore opportunities to expand the focus of
our game business to capture new trends and opportunities, including
those related to esports and game streaming, to further enhance our user
engagement and develop additional avenues of income.
For example, Garena was one of the organizers of the Arena of Valor
World Cup (“AOV World Cup”) held in Los Angeles in late July. Garena
organized a series of tournaments across the region leading to the
final. In our markets, the competitions in aggregate attracted over 33
million views online across all streaming platforms, with the final
attracting over 5 million views. We believe the enthusiasm generated by
the esports and streaming activities further enhanced the user
engagement of the game, which has recently achieved a record high DAU
count of more than 14 million.
Our efforts to foster strong community engagement around our key titles
on streaming platforms continued to gain traction. According to research
by Newzoo on the global esports streaming market, two of our esports
channels – Garena and Vietnam Esports TV – ranked in the top five
Youtube channels globally in terms of esports hours viewed during the
first quarter of 2018.
E-commerce
In the second quarter of 2018, Shopee continued to demonstrate robust
growth in GMV, gross orders, and adjusted revenue, complemented by
continuing efficiency improvements.
We also recorded significant growth in marketplace revenue of 69.3%
quarter-on-quarter, well ahead of the GMV growth rate, as a larger
number of sellers made use of our expanding suite of offerings, from
advertising tools to value-added services such as fulfillment and
logistics.
Shopee is also benefiting from ever-improving economies of scale as the
number of buyers and sellers on the platform grows, and users build
greater loyalty to the platform. During the quarter, sales and marketing
expenses as a percentage of GMV fell once again to 6.2%, compared to
6.6% in the first quarter of 2018.
Other Developments
Convertible Notes Offering
In June 2018, we raised US$575 million in aggregate principal amount of
2.25% convertible senior notes due 2023. The offering size was increased
from the original US$400 million to US$500 million to address investor
demand, and the subsequent full exercise by the initial purchasers of a
15% ‘greenshoe’ option brought the total offering to US$575 million.
The additional capital further bolsters our balance sheet, and
strengthens our ability to address the evolving needs of the users in
our region, be they in digital entertainment, e-commerce, or digital
financial services. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for
business expansion and other general corporate purposes.
Unaudited Summary of Financial Results
|
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars “$”)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
|
91,459
|
|
|
|
108,029
|
|
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
Others
|
|
|
10,088
|
|
|
|
75,750
|
|
|
|
650.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
101,547
|
|
|
|
183,779
|
|
|
|
81.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
|
(52,892
|
)
|
|
|
(61,981
|
)
|
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
Others
|
|
|
(22,814
|
)
|
|
|
(113,216
|
)
|
|
|
396.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
(75,706
|
)
|
|
|
(175,197
|
)
|
|
|
131.4
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
25,841
|
|
|
|
8,582
|
|
|
|
(66.8
|
)%
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
|
947.2
|
%
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
(74,087
|
)
|
|
|
(165,075
|
)
|
|
|
122.8
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(27,644
|
)
|
|
|
(51,849
|
)
|
|
|
87.6
|
%
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
(6,739
|
)
|
|
|
(12,882
|
)
|
|
|
91.2
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(108,307
|
)
|
|
|
(228,099
|
)
|
|
|
110.6
|
%
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(82,466
|
)
|
|
|
(219,517
|
)
|
|
|
166.2
|
%
|
Non-operating loss, net
|
|
|
(7,193
|
)
|
|
|
(30,752
|
)
|
|
|
327.5
|
%
|
Income tax (expense) credit
|
|
|
(2,230
|
)
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
(107.6
|
)%
|
Share of results of equity investees
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
(689
|
)
|
|
|
199.6
|
%
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(92,119
|
)
|
|
|
(250,788
|
)
|
|
|
172.2
|
%
|
Adjusted net loss (1)
|
|
|
(86,871
|
)
|
|
|
(198,715
|
)
|
|
|
128.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue of Digital Entertainment (1)
|
|
|
116,892
|
|
|
|
139,102
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
Adjusted revenue of E-commerce (1)
|
|
|
2,597
|
|
|
|
58,815
|
|
|
|
2,164.7
|
%
|
Adjusted revenue of Digital Financial Services (1)
|
|
|
5,342
|
|
|
|
3,413
|
|
|
|
(36.1
|
)%
|
Revenue of Other Services
|
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
|
18,229
|
|
|
|
406.9
|
%
|
Total adjusted revenue (1)
|
|
|
128,427
|
|
|
|
219,559
|
|
|
|
71.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Entertainment (1)
|
|
|
40,243
|
|
|
|
48,612
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (1)
|
|
|
(76,233
|
)
|
|
|
(188,315
|
)
|
|
|
(147.0
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Financial Services (1)
|
|
|
(11,044
|
)
|
|
|
(6,780
|
)
|
|
|
38.6
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (1)
|
|
|
(2,664
|
)
|
|
|
(12,937
|
)
|
|
|
(385.6
|
)%
|
Unallocated expenses (2)
|
|
|
(1,165
|
)
|
|
|
(2,510
|
)
|
|
|
(115.5
|
)%
|
Total adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
|
(50,863
|
)
|
|
|
(161,930
|
)
|
|
|
(218.4
|
)%
(1) For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial
measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(2)
Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and
general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and
other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These
expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by
the Chief Operation Decision Maker (“CODM”) as part of segment
performance.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017
Revenue
The table below sets forth revenue generated from our reported segments.
Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).
|
|
|
For the Three Months ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
% of
revenue
|
|
$
|
|
% of
revenue
|
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
|
91,459
|
|
|
90.1
|
|
|
|
108,029
|
|
|
58.8
|
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
E-commerce
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
54,655
|
|
|
29.7
|
|
|
4,652.6
|
%
|
Digital Financial Services
|
|
|
5,342
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
2,866
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
(46.3
|
)%
|
Other Services
|
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
18,229
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
|
406.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
101,547
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
183,779
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
81.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
% of total
adjusted
revenue
|
|
$
|
|
% of total
adjusted
revenue
|
|
YOY%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue of Digital Entertainment
|
|
|
116,892
|
|
|
91.0
|
|
|
|
139,102
|
|
|
63.4
|
|
|
19.0
|
%
|
Adjusted revenue of E-commerce
|
|
|
2,597
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
58,815
|
|
|
26.8
|
|
|
2,164.7
|
%
|
Adjusted revenue of Digital Financial Services
|
|
|
5,342
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
3,413
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
(36.1
|
)%
|
Revenue of Other Services
|
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
18,229
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
406.9
|
%
|
Total adjusted revenue
|
|
|
128,427
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
219,559
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
71.0
|
%
|
Our total revenue increased by 81.0% to US$183.8 million in the second
quarter of 2018 from US$101.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Our
total adjusted revenue increased by 71.0% to US$219.6 million in the
second quarter of 2018 from US$128.4 million in the second quarter of
2017. These increases were mainly driven by the growth in each of the
segments detailed as follows:
-
Digital Entertainment: Revenue increased by 18.1% to US$108.0
million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$91.5 million in the
second quarter of 2017. Adjusted revenue increased by 19.0% to
US$139.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$116.9 million
in the second quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to
improvements in monetization of our existing games and the launch of
new games.
-
E-commerce: Revenue increased by 4,652.6% to US$54.7 million in
the second quarter of 2018 from US$1.2 million in the second quarter
of 2017. Adjusted revenue increased by 2,164.7% to US$58.8 million in
the second quarter of 2018 from US$2.6 million in the second quarter
of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the growth of our GMV and
the additional services and product offerings we introduced to sellers
under ‘Service by Shopee,’ ‘Shopee Logistics Service,’ as well as the
other value-added services.
-
Digital Financial Services: Revenue decreased by 46.3% to
US$2.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$5.3 million in
the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted revenue decreased by 36.1% to
US$3.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$5.3 million in
the second quarter of 2017, as we switched to focus our efforts on
strengthening our infrastructure to support our existing platforms.
The decrease was also in part due to the restrictive measures imposed
by Vietnam’s leading mobile operators on using prepaid telco cards for
online game top-ups.
-
Other Services: Revenue increased by 406.9% to US$18.2 million
in the second quarter of 2018 from US$3.6 million in the second
quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to ancillary services
we provide to our e-commerce platform users.
Cost of Revenue
Our total cost of revenue increased by 131.4% to US$175.2 million in the
second quarter of 2018 from US$75.7 million in the second quarter of
2017.
-
Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue increased by 17.2% to
US$62.0 million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$52.9 million in
the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the
increase in royalty payments to game developers as well as in other
costs directly associated with our digital entertainment segment which
were largely in line with the revenue growth of our business.
-
Others: Cost of revenue for our other segments combined
increased by 396.3% to US$113.2 million in the second quarter of 2018
from US$22.8 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was
primarily due to the costs incurred following the launch of ‘Service
by Shopee,’ ‘Shopee Logistics Service,’ and direct sales at the end of
2017; higher bank transaction fees driven by GMV growth from our
e-commerce business; higher costs associated with other ancillary
services we provided to our e-commerce platform users; as well as
higher staff compensation and benefit costs.
Sales and Marketing Expenses
Our total sales and marketing expenses increased by 122.8% to US$165.1
million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$74.1 million in the second
quarter of 2017. The table below sets forth the breakdown of our sales
and marketing expenses of our two major reporting segments. Amounts are
expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
YOY%
|
Sales and Marketing Expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
11,858
|
|
|
|
18,916
|
|
|
|
59.5
|
%
|
E-commerce
|
|
|
|
|
55,906
|
|
|
|
138,042
|
|
|
|
146.9
|
%
|
-
Digital Entertainment: Sales and marketing expenses increased
by 59.5% to US$18.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$11.9
million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due
to the launch of new games and our continued efforts to expand the
user bases of our existing games.
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
11,858
|
|
|
|
18,916
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
|
|
116,892
|
|
|
|
139,102
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of adjusted revenue
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of adjusted revenue
increased to 13.6% in the second quarter of 2018 from 10.1% in the
second quarter of 2017. This was mainly due to increased expenses on the
launching of new games, while the monetization impact of these new games
was not fully captured within the same period.
-
E-commerce: Sales and marketing expenses increased by 146.9% to
US$138.0 million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$55.9 million in
the second quarter of 2017. The increase in marketing efforts was
aligned with our strategy to fully capture the market growth
opportunity and was primarily attributable to shipping and other
promotions on our platform that were designed to increase our user
base and enhance user engagement.
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
E-commerce
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
55,906
|
|
|
|
138,042
|
|
GMV
|
|
|
|
821,175
|
|
|
|
2,221,789
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of GMV
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of GMV was 6.2% in the
second quarter of 2018 and improved from 6.8% in the second quarter of
2017.
General and Administrative Expenses
Our general and administrative expenses increased by 87.6% to US$51.8
million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$27.6 million in the second
quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily due to the expansion of our
staff force, the increase in office facilities and related expenses, as
well as the increase in professional fees and other expenses.
Research and Development Expenses
Our research and development expenses increased by 91.2% to US$12.9
million in the second quarter of 2018 from US$6.7 million in the second
quarter of 2017, primarily due to the increase in our research and
development staff force as we expanded and enriched our product
offerings.
Non-operating Income or Losses, Net
Non-operating income or losses consists of interest income, interest
expense, investment gain (loss), fair value change for convertible debts
and foreign exchange gain (loss). The amount was a net non-operating
loss of US$30.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net
non-operating loss of US$7.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. This
was primarily due to a fair value loss of US$37.2 million recognized in
the quarter arising from the fair value accounting treatment for the
convertible debts raised before our initial public offering.
Income Tax Expense
We had a net income tax benefit of US$0.2 million in the second quarter
of 2018, which was primarily due to the deferred tax assets we
recognized in our digital entertainment segment in the second quarter of
2018.
Share of Results of Equity Investees
We had share of losses of equity investees of US$0.7 million in the
second quarter of 2018, compared with US$0.2 million in the second
quarter of 2017.
Net Loss
As a result of the foregoing, we had net losses of US$250.8 million and
US$92.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Adjusted Net Loss
Adjusted net loss, which is net loss adjusted to remove share-based
compensation expenses and fair value change for convertible debts, was
US$198.7 million and US$86.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and
2017, respectively.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Mr. Forrest Li, Founder, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr.
Tony Hou, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Alan Hellawell, Group
Chief Strategy Officer, will host a conference call today to review
Sea’s business and financial performance.
Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
About Sea Limited
Sea’s mission is to better the lives of the consumers and small
businesses of our region with technology. Our region includes the key
markets of Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines,
Malaysia and Singapore. Sea operates three platforms across digital
entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services, known as
Garena, Shopee, and AirPay, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements
are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,”
“anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“confident,” “guidance,” and similar statements. Among other things,
statements that are not historical facts, including statements about
Sea’s beliefs and expectations, the business, financial and market
outlook, and projections from its management in this announcement, as
well as Sea’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking
statements. Sea may also make written or oral forward-looking statements
in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases,
and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its
officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors
could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in
any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the
following: Sea’s goals and strategies; its future business development,
financial condition, financial results, and results of operations; the
growth in, and market size of, the digital entertainment, e-commerce and
digital financial services industries in the region, including segments
within those industries; changes in its revenue, costs or expenditures;
its ability to continue to source, develop and offer new and attractive
online games and to offer other engaging digital entertainment content;
the growth of its digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital
financial services platforms; the growth in its user base, level of user
engagement, and monetization; its ability to continue to develop new
technologies and/or upgrade its existing technologies; growth and trends
of its markets and competition in its industries; government policies
and regulations relating to its industries; and general economic and
business conditions in the region. Further information regarding these
and other risks is included in Sea’s filings with the SEC. All
information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as
of the date of this press release, and Sea undertakes no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, except as required under
applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared
and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following
non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:
-
“Adjusted revenue” of our digital entertainment segment represents
revenue of the digital entertainment segment plus change in digital
entertainment deferred revenue. This financial measure is used as an
approximation of cash spent by our users in the applicable period that
is attributable to our digital entertainment segment. Although other
companies may present such measures related to gross billings
differently or not at all, we believe that the adjusted revenue of our
digital entertainment segment provides useful information to investors
about the segment's core operating results, enhancing their
understanding of our past performance and future prospects.
-
“Adjusted revenue” of our e-commerce segment represents revenue of the
e-commerce segment (currently consisting of marketplace revenue and
product revenue) plus commission income that were net-off against
sales incentives. This financial measure enables our investors to
follow trends in our e-commerce monetization capability over time and
is a useful performance measure.
-
“Adjusted revenue” of our digital financial services segment
represents revenue of the digital financial services segment plus
service revenue that were net-off against sales incentives.
-
“Total adjusted revenue” represents the sum of the adjusted revenue of
our digital entertainment segment, the adjusted revenue of our
e-commerce segment, the adjusted revenue of our digital financial
services segment, and the revenue of our other services. This
financial measure enables our investors to follow trends in our
overall group monetization capability over time and is a useful
performance measure.
-
“Adjusted net loss” represents net loss before share-based
compensation and changes in fair value of convertible debts. We
believe that the adjusted net loss helps to identify underlying trends
in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of
certain expenses that are included in net loss. The use of adjusted
net loss has its limitations in that it does not include all items
that impact the net loss or income for the period, and share-based
compensation and changes in fair value of convertible debts are
significant expenses.
-
“Adjusted EBITDA” for our digital entertainment segment represents
operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus (a)
depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of
changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital
entertainment segment. Although other companies may calculate adjusted
EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the
segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our
operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past
performance and future prospects.
-
“Adjusted EBITDA” for our e-commerce segment, digital financial
services segment and other services segment represents operating
income (loss) before share-based compensation plus depreciation and
amortization expenses. Although other companies may calculate adjusted
EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the
segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our
operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past
performance and future prospects.
-
“Total adjusted EBITDA” represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all
our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. Although other
companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently or not present it
at all, we believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify
underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their
understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools.
None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation
or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other
measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable
to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other
companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting
their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea’s data. We compensate
for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to
their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be
considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review
our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single
financial measure.
The tables below present selected financial information of our reporting
segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly
comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related reconciliations
between the financial measures. Amounts are expressed in
thousands of US dollars (“$”).
|
|
|
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
E-
|
|
Digital
|
|
Other
|
|
Unallocated
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
commerce
|
|
Financial
|
|
Services(3)
|
|
expenses(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
108,029
|
|
54,655(1)
|
|
2,866
|
|
18,229
|
|
-
|
|
183,779
|
Changes in deferred revenue
|
|
31,073
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
31,073
|
Sales incentives net-off
|
|
-
|
|
4,160
|
|
547
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,707
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
139,102
|
|
58,815(2)
|
|
3,413
|
|
18,229
|
|
-
|
|
219,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
15,137
|
|
(195,034)
|
|
(7,297)
|
|
(14,900)
|
|
(17,423)
|
|
(219,517)
|
Net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost
|
|
24,872
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
24,872
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
8,603
|
|
6,719
|
|
517
|
|
1,963
|
|
-
|
|
17,802
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
14,913
|
|
14,913
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
48,612
|
|
(188,315)
|
|
(6,780)
|
|
(12,937)
|
|
(2,510)
|
|
(161,930)
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2017
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
E-
|
|
Digital
|
|
Other
|
|
Unallocated
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
commerce
|
|
Financial
|
|
Services(3)
|
|
expenses(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
91,459
|
|
1,150(1)
|
|
5,342
|
|
3,596
|
|
-
|
|
101,547
|
Changes in deferred revenue
|
|
25,433
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
25,433
|
Sales incentives net-off
|
|
-
|
|
1,447
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,447
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
116,892
|
|
2,597(2)
|
|
5,342
|
|
3,596
|
|
-
|
|
128,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
16,020
|
|
(77,438)
|
|
(11,309)
|
|
(3,326)
|
|
(6,413)
|
|
(82,466)
|
Net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost
|
|
17,336
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
17,336
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,887
|
|
1,205
|
|
265
|
|
662
|
|
-
|
|
9,019
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,248
|
|
5,248
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
40,243
|
|
(76,233)
|
|
(11,044)
|
|
(2,664)
|
|
(1,165)
|
|
(50,863)
(1) For the second quarter of 2018, revenue of $54,655
included marketplace revenue of $33,160 and product revenue of $21,495,
net of sales incentives. For the second quarter of 2017, revenue of
$1,150 was entirely marketplace revenue.
(2) For the
second quarter of 2018, adjusted revenue of $58,815 included marketplace
revenue of $37,320 and product revenue of $21,495. For the second
quarter of 2017, revenue of $2,597 was entirely marketplace revenue.
(3)
A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet
the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are
grouped together as “Other Services.”
(4) Unallocated
expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and general and
corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other
miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. The expenses are
excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as
part of segment performance.
|
|
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for
number of shares & per share data
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months
|
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
179,045
|
|
|
218,687
|
|
Others
|
|
16,447
|
|
|
120,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
195,492
|
|
|
338,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
(102,169
|
)
|
|
(125,553
|
)
|
Others
|
|
(40,375
|
)
|
|
(196,163
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
(142,544
|
)
|
|
(321,716
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
52,948
|
|
|
17,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
381
|
|
|
2,436
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
(137,985
|
)
|
|
(317,224
|
)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
(52,852
|
)
|
|
(96,336
|
)
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(12,991
|
)
|
|
(23,594
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(203,447
|
)
|
|
(434,718
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(150,499
|
)
|
|
(417,611
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
473
|
|
|
5,350
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(8,997
|
)
|
|
(11,555
|
)
|
Investment (loss) gain
|
|
(359
|
)
|
|
8,478
|
|
Changes in fair value of convertible debts
|
|
-
|
|
|
(55,956
|
)
|
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|
|
(789
|
)
|
|
4,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax and share of results of equity investees
|
|
(160,171
|
)
|
|
(466,610
|
)
|
Income tax (expense) credit
|
|
(4,162
|
)
|
|
925
|
|
Share of results of equity investees
|
|
(862
|
)
|
|
(1,272
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(165,195
|
)
|
|
(466,957
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
51
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders
|
|
(165,144
|
)
|
|
(466,316
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net loss (1)
|
|
(153,834
|
)
|
|
(385,417
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
(0.94
|
)
|
|
(1.39
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in loss per share computation:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
174,988,779
|
|
|
336,531,721
|
(1) For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial
measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
|
|
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
1,347,361
|
|
|
|
1,477,140
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
95,300
|
|
|
|
154,207
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
61,846
|
|
|
|
55,114
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
186,181
|
|
|
|
270,026
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
9,790
|
|
|
|
16,906
|
|
Short-term investment
|
|
|
18,000
|
|
|
|
−
|
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
|
2,235
|
|
|
|
5,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,720,713
|
|
|
|
1,979,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
74,348
|
|
|
|
121,920
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
37,333
|
|
|
|
29,591
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
28,216
|
|
|
|
71,006
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
46,297
|
|
|
|
63,801
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
|
|
2,369
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
48,104
|
|
|
|
56,428
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
30,952
|
|
|
|
30,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
267,567
|
|
|
|
376,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
1,988,280
|
|
|
|
2,355,364
|
|
|
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
8,644
|
|
|
|
33,920
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
285,248
|
|
|
|
404,900
|
|
Advances from customers
|
|
|
27,155
|
|
|
|
24,716
|
|
Amount due to related parties
|
|
|
36,790
|
|
|
|
32,668
|
|
Short-term bank borrowings
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
−
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
268,241
|
|
|
|
273,688
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
9,614
|
|
|
|
8,031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
637,705
|
|
|
|
777,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
7,547
|
|
|
|
8,429
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
133,481
|
|
|
|
184,841
|
|
Convertible debts
|
|
|
726,950
|
|
|
|
1,145,836
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
4,378
|
|
|
|
3,954
|
|
Unrecognized tax benefits
|
|
|
3,088
|
|
|
|
2,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
875,444
|
|
|
|
1,345,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,513,149
|
|
|
|
2,123,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Class A ordinary shares
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Class B ordinary shares
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,564,656
|
|
|
|
1,776,246
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
10,701
|
|
|
|
24,984
|
|
Statutory reserves
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(1,106,545
|
)
|
|
|
(1,572,861
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Sea Limited shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
469,025
|
|
|
|
228,585
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
6,106
|
|
|
|
2,858
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
475,131
|
|
|
|
231,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
1,988,280
|
|
|
|
2,355,364
|
|
|
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH
FLOWS
|
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”)
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months
|
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(115,731
|
)
|
|
|
(283,113
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(17,393
|
)
|
|
|
(61,851
|
)
|
Net cash generated from financing activities
|
|
|
626,976
|
|
|
|
544,791
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
and restricted cash
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
|
(11,089
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
497,338
|
|
|
|
188,738
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
|
|
190,824
|
|
|
|
1,444,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|
|
|
688,162
|
|
|
|
1,633,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Company has three reportable segments, namely digital entertainment,
e-commerce and digital financial services. The Chief Operation Decision
Maker (“CODM”) reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue
and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these
results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the
financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in
thousands of US dollars (“$”).
|
|
|
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
E-
|
|
Digital
|
|
Other
|
|
Unallocated
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
commerce
|
|
Financial
|
|
Services(1)
|
|
expenses(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
108,029
|
|
|
54,655
|
|
|
2,866
|
|
|
18,229
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
183,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
15,137
|
|
|
(195,034
|
)
|
|
(7,297
|
)
|
|
(14,900
|
)
|
|
(17,423
|
)
|
|
(219,517
|
)
|
Non-operating loss, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30,752
|
)
|
Income tax credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
Share of results of equity investees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(689
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(250,788
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2017
|
|
|
Digital
|
|
E-
|
|
Digital
|
|
Other
|
|
Unallocated
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
commerce
|
|
Financial
|
|
Services(1)
|
|
expenses(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
91,459
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
5,342
|
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
101,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
16,020
|
|
|
(77,438
|
)
|
|
(11,309
|
)
|
|
(3,326
|
)
|
|
(6,413
|
)
|
|
(82,466
|
)
|
Non-operating loss, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,193
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,230
|
)
|
Share of results of equity investees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(92,119
|
)
(1) A combination of multiple business activities that does
not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments
are grouped together as “Other Services.”
(2)
Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and
general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and
other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. The
expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by
the CODM as part of segment performance.
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATIONAL METRICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly active users
|
|
millions
|
|
126.7
|
|
|
160.6
|
|
Monthly active users (last month)
|
|
millions
|
|
77.4
|
|
|
90.6
|
|
Quarterly paying users
|
|
millions
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
Average revenue per user
|
|
US$
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Average revenue per paying user
|
|
US$
|
|
20.3
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross GMV
|
|
US$ millions
|
|
1,941.4
|
|
|
2,221.8
|
|
Gross orders
|
|
millions
|
|
111.4
|
|
|
127.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Financial Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GTV
|
|
US$ millions
|
|
1,702.2
|
|
|
2,463.9
|
