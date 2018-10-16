Sea Street Technologies : Wins 451 Research’s Inaugural Firestarter Award

Sea Street Technologies today announced it has received a 451
Firestarter award by industry analyst firm 451 Research, recognizing the
firm’s contribution to innovation in the technology industry.
451 Research’s Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation
within the information technology industry. Introduced in late 2018, the
program is exclusively analyst-led, and allows its teams of technology
and market experts to nominate organizations it believes are
significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation
in the market.
“451 Research puts its stock in being an independent voice that
identifies and highlights meaningful innovation across the tech sector.
A 451 Firestarter award is recognition of an approach to IT that is
measurable and different. Sea Street’s technology and strategy are
unique in their combined approach and have the potential to advance how
we think about IT operations and pushing service delivery to the next
level of industrialization and efficiency. What Sea Street is doing is
necessary and impactful, and their client list reflects that,” said Carl
Brooks, Analyst – Service Providers, 451 Research.
“The digital world is moving to intelligent automation. Designable
autonomous operations fundamentally change the speed, quality and cost
of service delivery. Google and Amazon have both leveraged autonomous
operations to upend business after business and now Sea Street is
putting these capabilities into the hands of our service provider and
enterprise customers worldwide. Sea Street’s comprehensive AI technology
platform, design tools and training enable our customers to design,
deliver and scale their own custom AI operations. Our holistic approach
optimizes our customer’s business through digital transformation to
autonomous operations while progressing and transforming the careers of
their personnel at the same time. It’s a real honor to receive such
strong validation from the experts at 451 Research,” said Harley
Stowell, CEO of Sea Street Technologies.
About Sea Street Technologies
Sea Street is a Boston, MA company that has developed and deployed an AI
autonomous operations platform that enables large service providers to
progressively transform their businesses to fully autonomous,
closed-loop operations. Founded in 2012 by Harley Stowell—former CTO
Worldwide Service Provider Cloud for Cisco—the company’s StratOS
platform is deployed at several top-tier communication service
providers, automating network, video, telephony, wireless and enterprise
services today. www.seastreet.com
About 451 Research
451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory
company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More
than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than
1,000 client organizations globally through a combination of syndicated
research
and data, advisory and go-to-market services, and live events. Founded
in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the
451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters. www.451research.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005958/en/