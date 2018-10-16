Sea Street Technologies : Wins 451 Research’s Inaugural Firestarter Award

Sea Street’s Platform For Designable Autonomous Operations recognized by leading analyst firm for innovation and vision in the technology industry

Sea Street Technologies today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award by industry analyst firm 451 Research, recognizing the firm’s contribution to innovation in the technology industry.

451 Research’s Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in late 2018, the program is exclusively analyst-led, and allows its teams of technology and market experts to nominate organizations it believes are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the market.

“451 Research puts its stock in being an independent voice that identifies and highlights meaningful innovation across the tech sector. A 451 Firestarter award is recognition of an approach to IT that is measurable and different. Sea Street’s technology and strategy are unique in their combined approach and have the potential to advance how we think about IT operations and pushing service delivery to the next level of industrialization and efficiency. What Sea Street is doing is necessary and impactful, and their client list reflects that,” said Carl Brooks, Analyst – Service Providers, 451 Research.

“The digital world is moving to intelligent automation. Designable autonomous operations fundamentally change the speed, quality and cost of service delivery. Google and Amazon have both leveraged autonomous operations to upend business after business and now Sea Street is putting these capabilities into the hands of our service provider and enterprise customers worldwide. Sea Street’s comprehensive AI technology platform, design tools and training enable our customers to design, deliver and scale their own custom AI operations. Our holistic approach optimizes our customer’s business through digital transformation to autonomous operations while progressing and transforming the careers of their personnel at the same time. It’s a real honor to receive such strong validation from the experts at 451 Research,” said Harley Stowell, CEO of Sea Street Technologies.

About Sea Street Technologies

Sea Street is a Boston, MA company that has developed and deployed an AI autonomous operations platform that enables large service providers to progressively transform their businesses to fully autonomous, closed-loop operations. Founded in 2012 by Harley Stowell—former CTO Worldwide Service Provider Cloud for Cisco—the company’s StratOS platform is deployed at several top-tier communication service providers, automating network, video, telephony, wireless and enterprise services today. www.seastreet.com

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 1,000 client organizations globally through a combination of syndicated research

and data, advisory and go-to-market services, and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters. www.451research.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005958/en/