SeaSpine : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 27, 2019

02/14/2019 | 07:12pm EST

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. The Company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 418-4766 for domestic callers or (614) 385-1253 for international callers, using Conference ID: 7765627. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the SeaSpine website at: www.seaspine.com.

The call will be archived until Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The audio archive can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The passcode for the audio replay is 7765627.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine's orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine's spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Investor Relations ContactLynn Pieper
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Disclaimer

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 00:11:09 UTC
