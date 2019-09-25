SeaTwirl : Jens Tommerup is elected new Chairman of SeaTwirl

The Board of Directors of SeaTwirl AB ('publ') hereby announces that Jens Tommerup is elected Chairman of SeaTwirl as the company is entering a new phase with increased focus on commercialization. Peter Laurits has been elected Vice Chairman, while Roger Cederberg and Daniel Ehrnberg are leaving the Board.

SeaTwirl develops the future floating wind turbines in a simple and robust design that lowers costs at every stage, from installation to maintenance. In recent years, the company has gone from prototyping to developing a version of 1MW, S2. As the company is now entering a new phase with larger turbines and a greater market focus, the company's board of directors will gradually add new members with relevant competences reflecting the maturity of the company.

'I am grateful to have been promoted as new Chairman of Seatwirl' says Jens Tommerup. With his background as former CEO of MHI Vestas and his global network in the offshore wind power industry, Jens is considered to have an ideal profile to bring Sea Twirl into a new phase of operations.

Peter Laurits is appointed Vice Chairman of the Board. 'We see a bright future. Jens, myself and the rest of the board will work hard to make SeaTwirl as successful as possible, 'says Peter Laurits.