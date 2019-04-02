Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SeaTwirl : is negotiating to sign Letter of Intent with external investors and partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:12am EDT

The scope of the planned investment is a total of SEK 70 million, provided milestones are met. The two partners become very important partners for development, installation and establishment on the wind power market. An investment plan has also been developed for the continued development and installation of SeaTwirl S2-1MW, the next generation of wind turbines.

The issue to the partners is SEK 70 million to share price SEK 65 (the average closing price of the last 20 trading days is SEK 70.60, which gives a discount of about 8%) and the investment will take place in tranches based on fulfilling milestones. When the milestones are met, the new owners will own approximately 38% of the company. These two partners will contribute to a very high degree to SeaTwirl's development and establishment in the market. Therefore, the Board of SeaTwirl AB sees it as reasonable that the new partners receive the discount on the share price.

SeaTwirl is now planning for installation and market introduction of full-scale turbine SeaTwirl S2. To ensure success, SeaTwirl sought specific experience and expertise in establishing and operating wind farms. It was also a key for SeaTwirl that future partners also became part owners. One partner from Norway, a medium-sized company that has extensive experience from the oil and gas industry, contributes with development, service and installation in the sea. The other partner, a medium-sized European player, who has built offshore wind farms, contributes to the development and future establishment of wind farms.

More information will be communicated if / when the Letter of Intent is signed.

Disclaimer

SeaTwirl AB published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:30aSAFE-T : Identified as a Single Vendor and Receives an Order from a Government Ministry in Israel
PR
03:29aSqreen Closes $14 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Greylock Partners
GL
03:28aBLACKSTONE : to Offer Euro-Denominated Senior Notes
BU
03:28aGT : Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary of MOE and MOM, Had a Chat with GT Assiststar, the Intelligent Service Robot
AQ
03:27aSingapore Airlines grounds two 787-10s after inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines
RE
03:27aSURGUTNEFTEGAZ : Statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by the joint stock company
PU
03:27aNORMA : to develop thermal management systems for electric vehicles of Chinese car manufacturer »
PU
03:27aSAFETY INCOME & GROWTH : Form 4
PU
03:27aRATOS : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:26aDP EURASIA : Pizza firm DP Eurasia falls to net loss on forex, debt costs
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
2GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
4HOSTELWORLD GROUP : HOSTELWORLD : Preliminary Results - Year ended 31 December 2018
5BP : BP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About