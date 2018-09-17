Log in
SeaTwirl : receives soft funding from Västra Götalandsregionen

09/17/2018 | 10:13am CEST

SeaTwirl has been awarded a grant of 75 000 SEK for consultant-related costs from Västra Götalandsregionen's support programme for small and medium sized businesses.

'An important part of our strategy is to utilize so-called soft funding, i.e. the different grants that governments and others awards to support new businesses and the renewable energy. We've had a long cooperation with Västra Götalandsregionen and are grateful for their continued support', says SeaTwirl CEO Gabriel Strängberg.

Disclaimer

SeaTwirl AB published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:12:05 UTC
