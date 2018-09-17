SeaTwirl : receives soft funding from Västra Götalandsregionen

SeaTwirl has been awarded a grant of 75 000 SEK for consultant-related costs from Västra Götalandsregionen's support programme for small and medium sized businesses.
'An important part of our strategy is to utilize so-called soft funding, i.e. the different grants that governments and others awards to support new businesses and the renewable energy. We've had a long cooperation with Västra Götalandsregionen and are grateful for their continued support', says SeaTwirl CEO Gabriel Strängberg.
