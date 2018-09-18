Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SeaWorld, ex-CEO settle SEC charges they hid 'Blackfish' impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:14pm CEST
To match Special Report SEC/INVESTIGATIONS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and former Chief Executive James Atchison will pay more than $5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that they misled investors about the negative impact of the documentary "Blackfish" on the company.

"Blackfish," released in July 2013, had depicted as cruel the captivity and exhibition of orcas, or killer whales, including by SeaWorld.

The SEC on Tuesday said SeaWorld and Atchison downplayed the documentary's impact from Dec. 2013 to Aug. 2014, even as bad publicity began hurting attendance and SeaWorld's reputation.

SeaWorld's share price tumbled 32.9 percent on Aug. 13, 2014, wiping out more than $832 million of shareholder value, after the Orlando, Florida-based company finally acknowledged the "Blackfish effect," the SEC said.

"This case underscores the need for a company to provide investors with timely and accurate information that has an adverse impact on its business," Steven Peikin, co-director of the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement.

SeaWorld decided in 2016 to end its orca breeding programs and phase out killer whale shows.

Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, SeaWorld agreed to a $4 million fine, and Atchison agreed to pay more than $1 million in fines and disgorgement.

The SEC said Atchison avoided $730,860 of losses by selling SeaWorld stock at inflated prices under a prearranged trading plan during the first quarter of 2014.

Both defendants had been accused of violating a federal law that lets the SEC pursue civil fraud claims based on alleged negligence, rather than an intent to defraud.

Atchison resigned as chief executive in January 2015.

In a statement on behalf of itself and Atchison, SeaWorld said it was pleased to settle, and to continue focusing on customers, rescuing animals and providing "world-class animal care."

A former SeaWorld communications vice president, Frederick Jacobs, agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a related SEC charge. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The settlements require court approval.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Marguerita Choy and Susan Thomas)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Note Yield Extends Climb Above 3%
DJ
09:40pU.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
09:33pHong Kong Recognizes Same-Sex Marriages for Foreigners -- Update
DJ
09:28pCryptocurrency exchanges at risk of manipulation
RE
09:26pOil gains 1 percent on signs OPEC not prepared to boost output
RE
09:24pOil gains 1 percent on signs OPEC not prepared to boost output
RE
09:22pCanada's Trudeau under growing pressure to get NAFTA deal done
RE
09:16pRegulation Crypto Part II - Promoting US Economic Growth Through Tax Regulation for the Cryptocurrency Industry
PR
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.