Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seaborn Chooses JaxNAP to Host Endpoint to AMX-1 Subsea Cable in USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:32am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaborn Networks (Seaborn), a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic subsea fiber optic cable systems, and Jacksonville's Network Access Point (JaxNAP), servicing specific needs, datacenter needs and local area networks in Northeast Florida, announced today that JaxNAP will host Seaborn as their endpoint for the AMX-1 Subsea cable between Jacksonville, Florida and Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

This system provides customers with a direct, low-latency and high-availability route from the southern United States to Brazil. Seaborn will offer Wavelength's full suite: highly scaled MEF-compatible ethernet and IP services that provide direct connectivity to their internet backbone (AS13786). High-capacity integration into Seabras-1 will also enable the company to deliver fully protected services between the U.S. and Brazil.

"This connectivity is a game-changer for anyone in the southeast United States seeking an alternative to the NAP in Miami or the risk of terrestrial transport to connect going north to other subsea cable alternatives," said Luke Leonaitis, senior partner of JaxNAP. "We expect the latency advantage to further cement Seaborn and Jacksonville as the go-to place for data flowing to Brazil and other markets in South America."

"We are delighted with our decision to have our AMX-1 endpoint hosted within the JaxNAP. This will enable Seaborn's customer base to access an alternative path that offers route diversity within one single company and on one single order," said Michel Marcelino, senior vice president and head of Latin America for Seaborn. "We offer reduced time-to-market for any project with a full diverse solution for customers needing connectivity between the Americas."

About JaxNAP
Jacksonville's Network Access Point, North Florida's largest carrier hotel since 2009, offers direct overland connections to Dallas, Atlanta, and all of northeastern Florida with its 34 carriers. It also connects Central and South America, the Caribbean, and other distant regions via its subsea cable connections. Visit https://jaxnap.com for more information.

About Seaborn Networks
Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo and New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between São Paulo and New York metro, offering the lowest latency route between the B3 exchange in São Paulo and the trading exchanges of New Jersey. Seaborn's industry-leading service delivery and performance, combined with its new IP and ethernet service offerings, broadens its solutions-driven approach and commitment to always exceeding its customers' service expectations. Please visit www.seabornnetworks.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Mark Marques, Jacksonville's Network Access Point, 239085@email4pr.com, 904.707.0090
Kate Wilson, Seaborn Networks, media-relations@seabornnetworks.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaborn-chooses-jaxnap-to-host-endpoint-to-amx-1-subsea-cable-in-usa-301050832.html

SOURCE JaxNAP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aREDFIN : Shortfall in New Supply of Homes for Sale Felt Most Acutely at the High End
PR
09:01aIBM STUDY : COVID-19 Is Significantly Altering U.S. Consumer Behavior and Plans Post-Crisis
PR
09:01aDHI : Dice Provides Six Months Free Recruitment Services to U.S. Hospitals to Aid in COVID-19 Relief
PR
09:01aDRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Announces Launch of Driehaus Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund
PR
09:01aCIT : Announces 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
09:01aCALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY : Announces Change To A Virtual-Only Format For The 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
PR
09:01aDOUBLELINE : Income Solutions Fund Declares May 2020 Distribution
PR
09:01aBLACKLINE : Unveils Quick-Deployment Remote Audit Package to Help Customers Prepare for Audits with Confidence in Uncertain Times
AQ
09:01aPEPSICO : Doritos Gives A Platform To Seniors Missing Out On Graduations And The Iconic Speeches That Make Up The Voices Of A Generation
PR
09:01aFIRST NATIONAL BANKERS BANKSHARES, INC. : Announces Pax Mogenson Promotion to President of First National Bankers Bank
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group