Seaborn Networks announces new IP & Ethernet Services for Brazil and U.S. market

06/19/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaborn Networks (“Seaborn”), a leading developer-owner-operator of subsea fiber optic cable systems, today announced that it will be delivering industry leading performance with new IP Service offerings comprising of diverse Ethernet Service and IP Service solutions addressing the market’s demand for rapidly deployed and highly stable global Ethernet & IP based needs between North and South America.

IP Service offerings will include IP Transit, Remote Peering, Cloud Connect and Enterprise DIA solutions. Seaborn’s IP Services are offered under a minimal commitment with the ability to utilize additional bandwidth on a pay-as-you-use basis. Seaborn’s Ethernet Service offerings include E-Line, E-LAN and E-Tree capabilities with options for protected service depending on the Class of Service (CoS) selected. Industry leading SLA’s are provided on all IP and Ethernet services.

“In today’s fast paced, highly complex communications environment, businesses and network operators demand fast, secure data connectivity between multiple domestic and global locations,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO of Seaborn. “We ensure that our customers have the necessary, cost effective and secure high-bandwidth solutions to compete in today’s connected world. Seaborn’s high availability and customizable Ethernet & IP services provide the perfect solution for those needs.”

By combining rapid service deployment within days with the operational control of our fully owned and managed Seabras-1 subsea system, only Seaborn is able to directly control all aspects and layers of the network, thus ensuring unbeatable quality of service throughout the lifecycle of the services.

Seaborn’s Seabras-1 offers the only direct POP to POP route between São Paulo, Brazil and New York City, USA, and will shortly launch an end-to-end orchestration platform that will enable services to be delivered in real time through industry-leading SDN technology.

For more information, please visit Seaborn Networks at www.seabornnetworks.com.

About Seaborn Networks
Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo - New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between São Paulo and New York, offering the lowest latency route between B3 and the trading exchanges of New Jersey.  For more information, please visit www.seabornnetworks.com.

Media Contacts:
Kate Wilson, Head of Marketing, Media at Seaborn Networks
kate.wilson@seabornnetworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59b7fc73-aa95-4f10-a095-bc31237fc44a

Primary Logo

Seaborn’s Super Service Solutions

Harness the Power of Seaborn’s Service Solutions for your Business

